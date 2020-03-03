The No. 8-seeded Comeaux Spartans entered Tuesday night against No. 9 Walker with a chance to do something the boys basketball program hasn’t done in seven seasons — advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Standing in its way was a state finalist from the past two seasons led by a player whom many consider the best the state has to offer.
While LSU signee Jalen Cook did his damage in Walker’s 72-54 win, the difference came in the first quarter of a game that Comeaux head coach Jeremy Whittington felt his team approached with too many nerves.
“We prepared for (Walker). We knew what they had and that they had one of the best point guards in the state,” Whittington said. “We worked our tails off and had two of the best practices a coach could expect of his team this time of year.
“The moment of it got to (us). This group of kids has never been a second-round playoff game. To be able to do something that hasn’t been done in seven years at Comeaux is huge, and I think our kids let it get a hold of them in the first quarter.”
Walker outscored Comeaux 19-5 in the opening quarter and never looked back. Cook scored 13 of those 19 first quarter points on his way to a game-high 40 points. Cook gave Comeaux fits in the first half as Walker raced out to a 20-point halftime lead.
“He came in averaging 30 a game,” Whittington said. “We thought if we held him in the 20s we’d have a shot at it. (Brian) Thomas is an outstanding player as well.”
Like in its 40-25 first-round win against Airline, Comeaux struggled shooting early and greatly improved in all aspects in the second half.
“In the third and fourth quarters we finally started putting pressure on them and getting them into a little bit of trouble,” Whittington said. “Sadly, in the first quarter, we settled, and that’s the same thing we did (against Airline).”
Despite the disappointment of coming up short, Whittington had nothing but high praise for his senior class, led by Tre’ Harris, who accomplished things the Comeaux boys basketball program hasn’t seen in a while.
“In my 19 years of coaching, and I don’t say this lightly, it's the tightest group of kids I’ve coached,” he said. “They keep me laughing and giving me a hard time, and I do the same to them. But what made them different was their ability to get down to business when the time came. They knew I wasn’t playing around, and they respected that.
“Tre’ was a kid who elevated. Even going back to freshman year, he played for us. This year, as team captain and leading scorer, he did everything that was asked of him and more. I just can’t be more proud of this group and what they accomplished."