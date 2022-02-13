St. Thomas More Cougars boys soccer team advanced to the Division II State after defeating the Neville Tigers 5-1 Saturday night.
Led by a four-goal night from senior Thomas Montgomery, St. Thomas More punched its ticket to the big game.
“Obviously he (Montgomery) is really fast and have technique that no one really sees but I can see it,” St. Thomas More senior and captain Jacob Kleyla said. “He’s a humble guy so he won’t say that he’s got that so I’ll say it for him.”
St. Thomas More will play East Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hammond for the state crown.
St. Thomas More head coach John Plumber was very proud of his team after advancing in the playoffs.
“It feels great,” Plumbar said. “I am at a loss of words right now.”
Defensively, St. Thomas More was impenetrable. After giving up a goal in the first minute St. Thomas More shut down any offensive hope Neville had in the game.
St. Thomas More’s defense was frustrating Neville’s offense so much that Neville committed multiple fouls for pushing the smothering defensive players.
Any time a Neville player touched the ball a minimum of two St. Thomas More players swarmed them.
Plumbar said he likes when his team plays aggressively and to force the other team to make mistakes.
“We just worry about putting the ball in there net and keep it out of ours,” Plumbar said. “At the end of the day we can only control our attitude and effort so that’s what we do.”
Kleyla agreed with his coach about staying away from the pushing and shoving and focusing on winning the game.
“It’s not just a captain thing, it's a team thing,” Kleyla said. “Everyone checks each other and makes sure we are all working to win the game.”
Plumbar said he thinks that’s why the team is in the position they are in because of the great leadership not just with the captains but throughout the team.
St. Thomas More is set to play East Jefferson in the state championship. East Jefferson eliminated St. Thomas More in the quarterfinals of last year’s playoff but Plumbar is not looking for revenge.
“It’s about us and I think tonight proved that,” Plumbar said. “When we play our style of play with our tempo and do the things that we do best I think it’s hard to play against us.”
Kleyla joked that there’s a little bit of revenge at stake in the rematch game from last season’s quarterfinals against East Jefferson.
“We don’t like to lose to teams twice,” Kleyla said.
St. Thomas More captain Courtland Williams scored a goal in Saturday’s win and assisted on a few of Montgomery's four goals. Williams said the individual stats don’t matter to him unless his team wins.
“I only worry about my team winning,” Williams said. “I don’t even have to touch the field as long as we win I am happy.”