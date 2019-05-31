The Lafayette High football program hasn’t made the Class 5A playoffs since 2012, meaning the Lions haven’t qualified for the postseason in the split era of the LHSAA. Moreover, Lafayette has won just 15 total games in that six-year span, including an 0-10 season in 2017.
So it would be easy to assume fourth-year coach Rob Pool and his players are hungry to break through in 2019. But Pool is trying to keep things much simpler, especially during spring practices. The focus is on the micro instead of the macro.
“My main focus — and this is our motto this year — is just be 1-0," Pool said. "That could be win a rep, finish a set the right way, get to practice like you’re supposed to, win one play at a time, stay in the moment. If you’re doing that, the results take care of themselves. My focus is making sure we’re doing things the right way, make sure that we’re doing things professionally, make sure that our kids are buying in, making sure that our kids are saying the right things. If you do all that kind of stuff, the wins and losses take care of themselves at the end of the day.
“I don’t know that you can say, ‘Well, we want to get to the playoffs,’ because there’s circumstances you can’t control. And if you worry about things you can’t control, you’re missing the big picture.”
A 3-7 record in 2018 after the winless 2017 season is indicative of positive steps under Pool. Lafayette High, like district rival Comeaux, has been adversely affected by the creation of Southside High. Over the past few years, the Lions have lost freshmen who have been rezoned for other schools.
That, along with the specialization of so many athletes at Lafayette High, makes building roster depth difficult for a Class 5A team. His current junior class was a group of only about 15 players when they were freshmen, and none of which were linebackers.
“This freshman group is the first one I’ve had that hadn’t been divided up and sent to different schools at the end of their freshman year,” Pool said.
But Lafayette High dressed out more than 90 kids for spring football, more than 40 of which were freshman, and Pool was pleased with the Lions’ productivity during their eight fully-padded practice sessions over two weeks. The spring was concluded with a scrimmage against Teurlings Catholic.
The coaching staff continuity, especially with Pool in charge for the fourth year in a row, is as critical as anything else.
“These seniors have never played for anybody else, which I think is a big deal,” the coach said.
What stood out to Pool the most during the spring was his offensive line. The emergence of Ra’Vaughn Spears at left guard added to what he already knew about the right side of the line.
“The right side of the offensive line is two good players in Sean Gautreaux and Greg Mouton, and the center is Miles Mouton. He’s a junior, but he’s a smart kid. He’s able to make a lot of calls. So I was impressed with our offensive line.”
The passing game should be the strength of the Lions’ offense, led by a returning starter at quarterback, Xan Saunier. Slot receiver Kavon Valliere, responsible for a 75-yard touchdown in the spring game against the Rebels, should be Saunier’s best weapon.
“The other side of it is, my offensive coordinator (Hunter Bonvillain), he’s back again, so this is his third year,” said Pool, who runs the Lions’ defense. “That changes the way you practice in spring because you’re not installing anything new. Coach (Preston) Bates is my passing game coordinator. He’s been around. When we’re talking about passing game concepts, it’s the same stuff. It’s the same words.”
Needing to replace running back Corren Norman, Lafayette has backfield options. Pool described rising senior Jason Sam as a scat back, while classmate Derezz Landry is more of a downhill runner. Chandler Pumford, a star on the the Lions’ soccer team who has come out for football, is another name to watch come the fall.
“He’s going to be a big player for us too in some regard, maybe on defense too,” Pool said of Pumford. “He had a good spring. I thought that was a big deal at Lafayette High because everybody specializes so much. I’ve never know had a soccer player, other than like our kickers and stuff like that, that wanted to come play.”