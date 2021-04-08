CROWLEY — The atmosphere at Miller Stadium between the Notre Dame Pioneers and the Lafayette Christian Knights felt like playoff baseball was underway.
The district contest was originally scheduled to be played at Knight Field but was moved to Miller due to wet field conditions. While it still counted as a home game for the Knights, the Pios took advantage of being at their home stadium and secured a 4-1 victory.
Both teams entered the night undefeated in district play were aiming for the district title, but it was the Pios who took control with senior starting pitcher William Vice delivering a dominant performance on the mound.
“We knew (LCA) was a good team coming in,” Pios coach Chris Stevens said. “They’re very athletic, very well-coached. They do a lot of good things. We know Will. He’s gonna pound the zone. Early in the game they put the ball in play, but he got some swing and misses later in the game and got stronger as the game went on. He did very good and got a big double in that seventh inning to get us another insurance run.”
Vice pitched all seven innings for the Pios with an effective pitch-to-contact approach, as he allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out six Knights.
“My fastball and curveball were getting over for strikes, so I knew that’s what I had to do,” Vice said.” Just go the distance as far as I could and give us a shot. I know I’ve just got to throw strikes against any team, and that’s what’s been working for me. I know I’m not a strikeout guy, I like to play for contact, I feel like that’s more efficient for me. That’s what I did tonight, so I had a good game and a good pitch count.
“I just couldn’t let anything faze me because for them, that was the way to start the game. A leadoff triple on me, that’s how you take someone down, but I knew I had to just keep going through it, and that’s what I did, just kept battling with them. I just knew I had to give us a chance. I knew we were going to score, but I knew my job was just not letting up.”
The Pios complemented Vice with a solid performance from the lineup highlighted by centerfielder Dom Thibodeaux, who was 3-for-4 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot.
“Dom (Thibodeaux) has really been producing from the leadoff spot,” Stevens said. “He led off the game with a hit, he got a big two-out hit in the seventh inning, and those seniors have been leading us all year. We got 10 hits, we’ve just to clump some of those together to get more than four runs. If we get 10 I’d like to get six or seven runs, so we’ve got to find a way to put at-bat after at-bat together so we can really get a crooked number out there.”
Thibodeaux has also excelled as a pitcher for the Pios and has formed a strong one-two punch with Vice on the mound.
“Both (Vice and Thibodeaux) have won big games,” Stevens said. “Will beat Acadiana early in the year, and Dom held Acadiana to one run through six innings, so those guys have been battling. We threw Will tonight because we thought he was going to throw to contact and if we played good defense, we thought we had a shot. Dom’s maybe a little bit more of a strikeout pitcher, but we decided to go with Will today.”
After securing the district title with the win, the Pios improved to 19-4 on the season with the Knights falling to 22-3, and it appears that they could meet again in the playoffs.
“It (district championship) is nice, but we’re focused on Sulphur,” Vice said. “That’s where we want to get. It’s always nice to win district, but this really wasn’t our goal. It's more like a bonus of just playing how we play, but it’s always nice to win district too and go undefeated.
"We have the pitching, defense, and we can hit, we’ve got everything we need. We’ve just got to keep playing how we’re playing, and I think we’ve got a good shot of making it (to Sulphur).”