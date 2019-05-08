Breaux Bridge baseball coach Kyle Cormier is unwilling to tempt fate.
Because he’s been in this position before — one game away from playing for a championship. In fact, he’s brought his team to the Class 4A semifinals three times in his nearly two decades coaching the Tigers, including in 2016 and 2017. Their season ended there each time.
So in his mind, he’d be crazy to ignore conventional wisdom and save his best pitcher for the championship game. One could argue that holding your ace for the title game, assuming a team has a capable No. 2 starter and offense that can provide run support, raises your chances of winning a title. After all, the goal is to take home a trophy, not just play for one.
But you’ve got to get the finals first, Cormier contends.
“You’re kind of silly if your best pitcher or best player isn’t playing in a game because you’re expecting something to happen,” Cormier said. “That second game doesn’t happen if you don’t take care of the first one. I just think you just can’t look past that first game regardless of who you’re playing. Obviously everybody from here on out is all elite and equal, all very talented. You can’t look past anyone, and we’re definitely not looking past Lakeshore at all.”
The funny thing is, Cormier is in a unusual position this year, making his pitching choice for the Thursday’s Class 4A semifinal matchup against Lakeshore intriguing. He’s never had as much quality depth on the mound as he does this season. He has five arms he trusts — Caleb Seroski, Cole Mouton, Christian Gonzalez, Keegan Cormier and Gage Colligan — and more than one pitcher has looked like the team’s ace at different points this year.
So who is Cormier starting against the second-seeded Titans (33-4)? He was still determining that as of Tuesday.
“To be honest, we’re still putting together different things in our head, and we’re going to go with just the best matchup -- whoever we feel is going to be the best matchup. Defensively, it’s our best defense when Caleb (Seroski) is on the mound because Gonzalez can play (shortstop) and Cole can play second and Keegan can play third. We think that’s our best defense. But as far as aces are concerned, I think we have a couple of them that could really, truly, take that title.”
The depth was certainly beneficial when third-seeded Breaux Bridge (32-6) was forced to play three games in both the second round series against Carencro and the quarterfinal series against Pearl River. The Bears evened the series in Game 2, while the Rebels stole Game 1 to put the the Tigers’ backs against the wall at home.
But Cormier wasn’t overly concerned after either defeat. Seroski only conceded one earned run in the 5-0 loss to Pearl River on Friday, as errors haunted the Tigers.
“Our kids are mature enough to understand the game of baseball sometimes just kind of catches up to you,” Cormier said. “...We figured that we had four of our guys left for two games, and I didn’t think they had as much quality depth. We felt great coming into the next day that our pitching in the end would be the difference.”
The pitching depth will also come in handy this week depending on how long Cormier leaves his pitchers out there. Based on LHSAA rules, if a hurler throws between 35-59 pitches, only one day of rest is required. That means that any of his pitchers could return for Saturday’s championship game if their pitch counts are kept low enough.
But Cormier will do what he must to stymie an athletic Titans offense.
“Again, it’s going to be matchups,” Cormier said. “If we find that Caleb matches up better or somebody else matches up better with those guys, that’s what we’re going to do. We’ll stick to it, and if we have to use multiple guys Thursday, obviously all hands on deck. You got to win the first one to actually make it to the final game. So we’re going to use everybody if we need, for sure.”