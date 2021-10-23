Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
Harrison, who has been instrumental in the Tigers' success this year, continued his dominance from under center on Friday. Harrison rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 4-of-5 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-29 win over the Erath Bobcats.
Cade Dardar, Ascension Episcopal
The Blue Gators' passing attack looked unstoppable at times Friday and Dardar, AES' quarterback, was a key reason why. Dardar completed 17 of 31 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Gators' 66-38 win over Franklin.
Jordan Doucet, Westgate
Doucet has established himself as a dual threat at quarterback for the Tigers and that was more than evident against Teurlings Friday. Doucet rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while also passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-13 passing in a 33-26 win over Teurlings.
Calep Jacob, Loreauville
Things have been going really for Loreauville and Jacob, the Tigers' quarterback, has played an instrumental part in it. Jacob completed 9-of-13 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, but also was extremely dangerous with his legs as he rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in Loreauville's 34-12 win over West St. Mary.
Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana
Sam Houston had every reason to fear the veer Friday night and Wiggins showed them exactly why. In a game in which the Rams scored 76 points, Wiggins turned in arguably the best performance of the night as he rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. Wiggins also caught a 52-yard touchdown en route to leading Acadiana to a blowout win over Sam Houston.