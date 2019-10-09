ACA.AcadianaCarencro014.090719.jpg
Carencro's Kendrell Williams (7) is grabbed by Acadiana's Cameron George (90) as the Bears host the Rams on Friday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Carencro High School.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More1181754168317
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic96146213989
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic651183115118
Dillon Monette, Southside711304113412
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic76143110538
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge571122101312
Brennon Landry, Westgate5592295711
Tre' Harris, Comeaux417718675
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal429818448
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist8013747935
Xan Saunier, Lafayette508337526
Luke LeBlanc, Erath53103267310
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia376126037
Marquis Garrett, Crowley446145966
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame324935577
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville368265384
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian295104815
Montaze Sam, Northwest349024536
Alex Soileau, Cecilia315434484
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice315704295
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota85104813
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame11790311
Kendrell Williams, Carencro6769010
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund806095
Danarious Journet, Cecilia866076
Obadiah Butler, Crowley686048
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point715735
Dillan Monette, Acadiana5956612
Traylon Prejean, Carencro525488
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath985465
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana754905
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian484818
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia684735
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge934738
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian434652
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal704593
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion1054586
Derezz Landry, Lafayette484346
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia724235
Deon Ardoin, Eunice664147
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More594093
Parker Nunez, Delcambre464133
Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana604028
Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic843996
Tre' Harris, Comeaux413955
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More467009
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge236778
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic1751510
Jack Pruitt, Southside254637
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside254304
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate244126
Malik Nabers, Comeaux256085
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice173172
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal102873
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic202802
Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic152804
Colton Punch, Erath132785
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian152744
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic142713
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic122612
Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame72422
KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia142393
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More162383
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic132351
Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal112323
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette102283
Peyton Breaux, St. Thomas More172241
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic162232
Chris Moore, Crowley102223
Ethan Howard, Cecilia112182

