|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|118
|175
|4
|1683
|17
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|96
|146
|2
|1398
|9
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|65
|118
|3
|1151
|18
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|71
|130
|4
|1134
|12
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|76
|143
|1
|1053
|8
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|57
|112
|2
|1013
|12
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|55
|92
|2
|957
|11
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|41
|77
|1
|867
|5
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|42
|98
|1
|844
|8
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|80
|137
|4
|793
|5
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|50
|83
|3
|752
|6
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|53
|103
|2
|673
|10
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|37
|61
|2
|603
|7
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|44
|61
|4
|596
|6
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|32
|49
|3
|557
|7
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|36
|82
|6
|538
|4
|Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
|29
|51
|0
|481
|5
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|34
|90
|2
|453
|6
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|31
|54
|3
|448
|4
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|31
|57
|0
|429
|5
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|85
|1048
|13
|C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|117
|903
|11
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|67
|690
|10
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|80
|609
|5
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|86
|607
|6
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|68
|604
|8
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|71
|573
|5
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|59
|566
|12
|Traylon Prejean, Carencro
|52
|548
|8
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|98
|546
|5
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|75
|490
|5
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|48
|481
|8
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|68
|473
|5
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|93
|473
|8
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|43
|465
|2
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|70
|459
|3
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|105
|458
|6
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|48
|434
|6
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|72
|423
|5
|Deon Ardoin, Eunice
|66
|414
|7
|Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
|59
|409
|3
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|46
|413
|3
|Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana
|60
|402
|8
|Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic
|84
|399
|6
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|41
|395
|5
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|46
|700
|9
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|23
|677
|8
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|17
|515
|10
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|25
|463
|7
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|25
|430
|4
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|24
|412
|6
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|25
|608
|5
|Traelyn Cooper, Eunice
|17
|317
|2
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal
|10
|287
|3
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|20
|280
|2
|Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic
|15
|280
|4
|Colton Punch, Erath
|13
|278
|5
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|15
|274
|4
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|14
|271
|3
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|12
|261
|2
|Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame
|7
|242
|2
|KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia
|14
|239
|3
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|16
|238
|3
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|13
|235
|1
|Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal
|11
|232
|3
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|10
|228
|3
|Peyton Breaux, St. Thomas More
|17
|224
|1
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|16
|223
|2
|Chris Moore, Crowley
|10
|222
|3
|Ethan Howard, Cecilia
|11
|218
|2