One of the first steps North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey took in the offseason when he decided to switch the Patriots from the spread offense to the Wing-T was to call Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux for advice.
Blakey isn't going to get any tips from Arceneaux this week, however, as the No. 23 Patriots prepare to host No. 7 Church Point (10-1) in a Division II non-select regional playoff game Friday.
"We met face to face a couple of times before the season," Blakey said. "He was a tremendous help, and we had an open line of communication during the season, but when we talked Saturday, he told me the Wing-T advice line is closed this week."
In the first round, the Patriots (5-6) knocked off No. 10 Franklin Parish 35-28 in double overtime on the road. North Vermilion trailed 21-13 late in the fourth quarter when Kiaron Rudd took matters into his own hands.
"We punted back to them with four minutes remaining, hoping to get a stop," Blakey said. "That's when the magic happened. Rudd came in and just took the ball away from their player."
The Patriots cut the deficit to two points with an ensuing touchdown, and Jag Broussard sent the game into overtime with a two-point conversion pass to tight end Landon Duhon.
Rudd scored on a 10-yard run in the second overtime and the Patriots stopped Franklin Parish on fourth down.
The Patriots lost four of their last five regular season games, but the team seemed to turn the corner in Week 10 against Teurlings Catholic.
"We played well against Teurlings," Blakey said. "That gave us a whole lot of confidence. You're going to see a quality opponent in the playoffs, but the teams in our district (4-4A) are on a different level. It's a murderer's row in our district, but our kids responded admirably. We found out who we were pretty quickly."
Breaux Bridge delivers
No. 28 Breaux Bridge also went to northeast Louisiana and came home with a win in the Division II non-select bracket.
The Tigers (5-6) jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and then held off No. 5 Carroll 21-17 to advance to the regional round where they'll host No. 12 Iota (9-2).
"We had a chip on our shoulders," Tigers coach Zach Lochard said. "Our plan was to be competitive, play a tough game, play as a team, and like always, we needed to finish. We didn't do that the week before against Livonia."
The Breaux Bridge defense, led by linebackers Dailey Potier and Antonio Alexander, stifled Carroll's offense. The Bulldogs' two touchdowns came via fake punts.
"Our defense came up big on a rainy night," Lochard said. "I feel like we have one of the better defenses in the state. They always show up."
Lochard said Landon Roberts, Coddie Noel and Alexander, who rushed for two touchdowns, pulled double duty on both sides of the ball.
Junior quarterback Kelby Hypolite continued to make things happen despite not being 100% after he dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in Week 9 against Opelousas.
"Kelby is an absolute magician," Lochard said. "I had to rewind the tape a couple of times to see how he escaped on some plays. He's playing through the injury. He's a tough, old-school type player."
Lochard said the team has been playing inspired football after two students recently died and a player broke his arm.
"We dedicated it to them," said Lochard. "I'm honored that we're at home in the second round. There is so much tradition in Breaux Bridge.
"We're going to prepare to be the best version of ourselves. We're so motivated that I don't have to tell them much at practice. We know what's at stake, and we're confident we can get it done."