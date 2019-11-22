SULPHUR — Defending boys champion Jesuit and and the Mount Carmel girls lead the qualifiers in Division I preliminary races Friday night at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Swim meet.
Mount Carmel's Emily Schexnayder had the top entry marks in back-to-back events — the 100 butterfly in 57.87 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 53.03.
Schexnayder was the lone girls competitor to post two top marks in individual events at the SPAR Aquatic Center. Finals for Division II are set for 9 a.m., with Division I to follow at 3 p.m.
Mike Foley of Jesuit (21.35 seconds) finished just ahead of Catholic High’s Mitchell Gillem (21.40) in the boys 50 freestyle qualifying. Foley later had the top time of 50.74 in the 100 backstroke. Jesuit also got a top time from Philip Endom in the 200 individual medley (1:56.01) and in the in the 200 medley (1:38.16).
As expected, the girls 50-yard freestyle qualifying was close. Southside’s Sydney Dawson (24.79 seconds) edged Mandeville’s Kimberly Dobie (24.89) for the top time.
Lafayette High’s Annie Thompson had the top time of 2:10.39 in the 200 IM.
Lafayette High’s Annie Thompson had the top time of 2:10.39 in the 200 IM. Zachary’s Eric King in the breaststroke (58.53) and Brenton Cooper of East Ascension in the butterfly (51.78) also recorded top times.
In Division II, defending champions St. Scholastica and Holy Cross both qualified well.
SSA had the top entry mark in all three girls relays, while Holy Cross will be seeded first in two of the three boys relays.
Lakeshore’s Jacob Price (50, 100 freestyles), Lee High’s Riley Brown (200 IM, 100 backstroke). Price recorded a time of 48.14 seconds in the 100 freestyle, while Brown topped entrants in the 200 IM in 1:55.78 – nearly 10 seconds faster than the No. 2 competitor
Carson Doll (200 freestyle) and Maximilien Caffrey (100 butterfly) turned in top-seeded times for Holy Cross. Gabriella O’Neil (200 freestyle) and Claudia Oggs (100 breaststroke) posted top times for SSA.
St. Thomas More’s Hannah Richard (200 IM) and Ella Balhoff (100 butterfly) also had top times.