NEW IBERIA - When Highland Baptist post Marin Barras picked up her fourth foul with 5:52 to go in Friday's game against Southside, the Lady Bears' seven-point lead appeared to be in jeopardy.
At that point, Barras had scored 19 points and was the only Lady Bear who had not come out of the game for at least a quick breather.
Although Barras stayed in the contest, the Lady Sharks continued to chip away and eventually evened the score at 44-44 on a 3-pointer by Shelby Lundy with 1:45 remaining.
Only nine seconds later, however, Southside fouled M'Kiyiah Olivier while the freshman was attempting a 3, and Olivier sank all three free throws.
Olivier then converted three more free throws and finished with 11 points for Division IV No. 2 Highland Baptist, which avenged a previous two-point loss to Southside.
"We needed this win for a lot of reasons," Highland coach Carol Sensley said. "Mostly, for confidence going into district. We have to continue to keep working and getting better.
"I'm just proud of how this, again, was just another unselfish team effort. I thought we defended well tonight. I thought we rebounded well tonight. Again, it was a great effort. We're playing hard. Good things happen when you play hard."
A four-point play by junior point guard Bri Sensley gave the Lady Bears (11-4) an early 4-0 advantage and the hosts were up 14-9 after the first quarter and 25-19 at the half.
"Bri is a competitor and she did hit some clutch baskets that contributed to momentum swings," Sensley said of her daughter, who had 13 points.
"It takes those big buckets and she stepped up tonight and knocked that down."
Olivier is not your average freshman. In Highland's previous game vs. Berwick, she scored 21 points with five 3's.
"She's been playing with a lot of confidence," Sensley said. "For a freshman to not only hit those three free throws, but also to come in at the end of the game and knock down some more, that's a lot of pressure.
"But as I've said, she's been playing a lot of basketball. She knows how to win, and it didn't surprise me at all that she did that. I have a lot of confidence in her, and I expected her to make those free throws."
In the fourth, Highland didn't get its first field goal until Sensley's 17-foot jumper extended the Lady Bears' lead to 44-39 at the 2:30 mark.
Southside quickly responded with five straight points before Olivier put the game on ice.
"I told them that the game is a game of runs," Sensley said. "And so this team (Southside) is going to make runs. But I told them that we just have to keep our composure and stay the course, but we also have to keep scoring.
"We have to find ways to score, and I thought we did that. We didn't panic when they did make their run. I thought we came back and found a way to get the ball into Marin's hands at key times."
Barras didn't score in the fourth but her presence in the paint, despite having four fouls, paid off.
"I told her that this is where senior leadership comes in," Sensley said. "You have to be able to play smart. We did make a few adjustments defensively to help her, but I'm going to be honest with you.
"She just played smart and didn't gamble. It didn't affect how hard she played. That's the true sign of a leader. Being able to play with four fouls like that and be disciplined."
Southside, which is ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, dropped to 12-4. The Lady Sharks were paced by Chania Domingue's 13 points.