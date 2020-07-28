St. Thomas More senior cornerback Dominic Zepherin said they didn’t get very real until after his sophomore season with the Cougars.

But from the time he made the decision to attend St. Thomas More, Zepherin’s plan was to follow up his high school days with a college football career.

On Monday, Zepherin took a huge step in that direction with a verbal commitment to Yale of the Ivy League.

“I always had a dream of playing college football,” Zepherin said. “Once I went to St. Thomas More, it was just grind every day and now I’m getting the opportunity to do so.”

The experience gained from all the varsity playing time as a sophomore paid huge dividends for the 5-11, 175-pound defensive back and it showed in a big way last fall as a junior.

Zepherin earned first-team All-Metro honors after collecting 71 tackles and six interceptions.

“After my sophomore year I feel like that was my biggest jump,” he said. “That showed throughout my play my junior year. That’s when I really began to progress.

“It was my experience. Sophomore year was my first year playing varsity. Knowing what the other team was going to do before they do it. That made a big difference.”

No game illustrated that more than Zepherin’s three-interception performance against Teurlings Catholic.

“He’s got that explosive quick step and burst to the ball,” STM coach Jim Hightower said of Zepherin. “He kind of knows what he’s doing back there.”

Zepherin selected Yale out of a multitude of offers, including such other Ivy League teams as Harvard and Princeton. Other finalists included McNeese State, Navy and Army.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Zepherin visited SMU and South Alabama. Then his family visited Yale in New Haven, Conn., last week. That sealed the deal.

“Football is going to end someday, but having that Ivy League degree is really going to help me in the future,” said Zepherin, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and hopes to improve upon his 24 ACT in the fall. “I think that’s like a big opportunity given to somebody and you have to be proud of yourself for that. Not a lot of people get an opportunity like that.”

Like in many such decisions, Zepherin felt a connection with the coaching staff, particularly secondary coach Mathieu Araujo and running backs coach Derrick Lett for the defending Ivy League champions.

“What really got me was the coaching staff,” Zepherin said. “I feel like I made amazing connections with them. They’re like friends to me. We can joke around in our group texts that we have.”

The Cougars’ senior also said he communicated with other Yale commitments and current players on the squad before making his decision.

Zepherin continues the Cougars' recent pipeline to the Ivy League, including Rivers Cahee to Dartmouth and Tiger Bech to Princeton. Caleb Holstein initially committed to Harvard, before later signing with Louisiana Tech.

Now Zepherin can better focus on the task at hand for STM, overcoming the coronavirus distractions long enough to properly prepare for the season.

“The season is at risk, so I’m just taking every workout like it’s my last one – going as hard as I can,” he said.

He said his primary focus for the upcoming season is “being a leader for my teammates, keeping their heads up when we’re down. Also, taking every practice seriously, preparing for the next level.”

After all, he has every intention of “chasing another state championship” after destroying De La Salle 58-10 in the Division II state finals last season.