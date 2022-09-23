NEW IBERIA — Southside played turnover-free football for the second consecutive game as the Sharks defeated the New Iberia Yellow Jackets 37-7 in a District 3-5A matchup.
Cameron Boutte rushed for two touchdowns to spark the Sharks.
Southside scored on rushing touchdowns from Brock Jones and Aaron Ford, as well as a field goal from Brayden Guilbeau in the first half to take a 17-7 lead into halftime. The Yellow Jackets cored on a 15-yard pass from Allen Hamilton to Cedric Moore.
New Iberia had a chance to make things interesting right before halftime, moving the ball to the Southside 1, before eventually having a field goal attempt blocked.
"The stop at the end of the half was big," Southside coach Josh Fontenot said. "And then to score on our first possession of the second half. That was a big swing."
"We had a penalty when we were at the 1, and we've been talking all week about how we want to make them stop us instead of us stopping ourselves," New Iberia coach Josh Lierman said. "When we got that penalty, I felt we had to kick it then because we were at the 6 (yard line) instead of the 1. So we've got to learn to stay away from those type of mistakes, and force teams to stop us instead of us stopping ourselves."
The second half was all Sharks, who scored on touchdown runs of 1 yard and 26 yards by Boutte and a 2-run yard by quarterback Landon Baptiste.
Against New Iberia, Southside kept the momentum going from their 49-23 win over Carencro.
"Our practices all week were good, but our energy in the first half tonight was a little flat," Fontenot said. "That's going to happen with 16 and 17-year-old kids, and (New Iberia) probably had something to do with that. But I thought we were a little flat in the first half, yet still moved the ball, and I'm really proud of how we responded in the second half."
Southside improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district play, while New Iberia fell to 1-3 and 1-2.
"I'm definitely pleased where we're at, but we can't be satisfied with where we're at," Fontenot said. "Next week we play Barbe, who is a big name who we beat last year in a really close game, so we'll be tested again next week. We just have to continue to get better."
Speaking of getting better, the Yellow Jackets feel they're doing just that under first-year coach Lierman, despite their 1-3 record, after going winless last season.
"We continue to get better every week," Lierman said. "Our three losses are Westgate, Acadiana, and Southside, who are three very formidable teams. So, the process is to keep getting better and play hard all the time, and I believe we're doing that."
Fontenot, who has experience in rebuilding a program from his time at Crowley, and who knows what it's like to build a program from scratch at Southside, appreciates the job Lierman has done in his first year at NISH.
"I think New Iberia is coming around and is going to win some more games this year," Fontenot said. "I think they've got some spirit back in the program and you can just see on film the improvements that have been made. They're JV team is better than it was a year ago, and I think they're on the right track."
"We're just trying to do things the right way," Lierman said. "We want our players to be accountable in the classroom, in the hallway and on the football field because I believe once you start doing things right then you start to build character, and character wins."