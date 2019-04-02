The Teurlings Catholic softball team cranked up Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” following Tuesday's 8-7 win against St. Thomas More — a game decided on a three-run, walk-off home run by freshman Vyctorhea Romero — but Rebels coach Lauren Carrigee admits there was a point where things looked “bleak.”
So bleak, in fact, that the game looked like it would be over after five innings. The Cougars (17-8) led 6-0 after 2 ½ innings, as the Rebels (10-12) made five of their seven errors in that span. Three errors and a passed ball, all with two outs, resulted in four runs in the top of the second. Another run came home on a two-out error in the third. By that point, Teurlings’ dugout cheers and bucket drumming had died down.
“It’s something that plagues us,” Carrigee said. “We’ve made a lot of errors in two-out situations. We dug ourselves a hole early. As a coaching staff, it’s hard not to freak out early. But it’s a long ball game, and anything can happen in high school softball.”
Anything can happen in high school softball, like a freshman hitting her first career home run against her school’s biggest rival in their annual “Pink Game” to punctuate a six-run rally. Romero quickly went down 0-2, fouled off three straight pitches and then sent a 1-2 offering that’s high and inside over the fence in left-center field.
“Vyctorhea’s just an athlete,” Carrigee said. “She’s a raw athlete, and she’s got a competitive mentality. She works extremely hard. That’s why she’s in the lineup.”
“I wish I could replicate her a few times,” Carrigee added.
The speed with which Romero ran around the bases shouldn’t be a surprise. As a hitter, that’s what she’s known for, not power.
“On select (softball), I’m more of a bunter and get-on runner,” Romero said. “I’m just the t-tiny fast one.”
Unpredictability is especially the case in a “true” rivalry like this one, Carrigee said. Teurlings and STM split two games in the regular season last year – each team shut each other out -- but the Cougars got the last laugh by beating Rebels 14-0 in five innings during the first round of the Division II playoffs. In their previous meeting this year, the Cougars squeaked out a 5-4 win.
So perhaps the Rebels were undeterred by the deficit and began chipping away. Hanna Gary bunted home a run in bottom half of the third to get the Rebels on the board. The Rebels took advantage of a two-run error in the fourth to cut the deficit in half. Romero, after leading off the sixth with a double, then scored on another STM miscue.
But STM stretched its lead back out to three runs on a groundout in the top of the seventh, and the Rebels were down to their final out with standing Kristyn Lormand standing at second base.
But the next two at-bats, even before Romero’s heroics, were why Carrigee was so proud after the game. Breanna Begnaud drove in Lormand with a single on the first pitch she saw, and Maci Rozas followed by drawing a six-pitch walk after going down 0-2.
“It’s just another game,” Carrigee said, “but it’s most exciting when we see young girls succeed at the things that we are working on constantly.”