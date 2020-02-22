Motivation makes for compelling drama in sports, and the Division II boys soccer semifinal between No. 2 St. Thomas More and No. 3 Beau Chene provided an easy narrative. So much so that, in a conversation before Friday’s game at Cougar Stadium, STM coach Mark Hiller and Gators headman Chad Vidrine agreed the more motivated team could prevail.
But when each side possesses its own motivation, the matchup on paper usually tells the tale.
Who’s better? Right now, it’s unquestionably STM, a fact Vidrine couldn’t deny before or after Friday’s 3-0 win for the Cougars.
A brilliant goal by freshman Ethan Breaux in the 10th minute set the tone for STM (17-4-1) in what was a complete performance against the Gators (20-7-2). The Cougars controlled the game from start to finish, getting a second goal from senior Kade Theunissen in the 54th minute and a third from junior Ethan Mowell in the 70th.
The victory sends STM to the state finals for the first time since 2017, when they claimed the second of back-to-back state championships. After being eliminated in the second round each of the last two years, including as the No. 2 seed a season ago, one of the state’s top programs has climbed back up the mountain.
“None of these boys have been part of this experience,” said Hiller, in his second year as STM’s coach. “Even the boys who won the state championship as freshman, they didn’t really play. Maybe they played a few scrub minutes at the end. So we’re enjoying the week. We’re going to enjoy being around each other and, obviously, really excited for Thursday.”
Theunissen is one of those seniors who was a part of STM’s last title-winning team but now has a much different role. Hiller gave him the captain’s arm band for the playoffs.
“It’s really special because I feel like I’ve given so much to this program throughout my career,” Theunissen said, “and it means a lot that coach thought I was a leader and decided to give me that band that he had worn.”
Either No. 5 Ben Franklin or No. 1 Holy Cross, the latter of whom has won the last two Division II titles, will greet them at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond on Thursday. The Tigers host the Falcons at 11 a.m. Saturday.
But the Cougars had to get through the Gators first, and, indeed, Vidrine’s club had plenty of motivation. Not only did STM beat Beau Chene 5-2 in Arnaudville on Jan. 28 to clinch the district championship. The Cougars had won the last five meetings against the Gators heading into Friday, a streak that started after the 2016 semifinals.
“If we would have given this effort on our field, I think we would have had a little different outcome back then,” Vidrine said, referring to the match in January. “But that’s the best team in the state. It’s their home field, 80 (yards) wide, full of talented soccer players.”
But STM had its own motivation, wanting to right the wrongs of last season’s second-round elimination by Neville. The Cougars believed last year’s playoff finish wasn’t fitting of their ability. This year, they proved it.
“All four years I’ve been here, we’ve beat them in district,” Theunissen said. “So they were coming for blood. This was their game, and they thought this was their year to beat us. But now our home turf.”
It started with Breaux’s goal, a shot on the right side of the pitch about 25 yards from goal. Breaux wasn’t necessarily trying to score when he booted the ball into the box, but he couldn’t have asked for a better result.
“It was more of a cross, but as coach always says, ‘Just put it in the box and good things can happen,’” Breaux said. “I was surprised because I didn’t see it go in. I thought someone else headed it, and everyone was running toward me. I was really happy.”
Hiller calls Breaux “the most composed player I’ve coached in a long time.”
“So controlled,” Hiller said of Breaux. “Great passes, great touches, really high soccer IQ. He’s had a great year. I can’t say enough good things about him as a freshman.”
Hiller said when the Gators score first, it often forces opponents to be more aggressive, leaving space for talented attackers like Adrian Eaglin and Devin Auzenne.
“Us scoring the first goal, we can sit back a little bit and deny space for them to run into,” said Hiller, whose club has outscored opponents 9-0 in the postseason. “It kind of enables us to control the game and play our possession style. Limiting their direct passes was very important.”
Theunissen provided STM with some breathing room with his goal, a superb individual effort in which dribbled to his left and shot it across his body with his off foot.
“I just picked the ball up in the midfield and just started driving forward,” Theunissen said. “Mowell, our forward, he kind of peeled off to the right and made a big space for me. I took the first guy on, got it on my left and just finished it into the top corner.
“I’m right-foot dominant, so to hit it with my left, I had a really good connection. It just was perfect.”