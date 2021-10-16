It’s been a rough season so far the St. Thomas More Cougars, but Friday night may have been just what they needed in order to get back on track.
The Cougars were trailing their parish rivals, the Teurlings Rebels, at halftime in what was a critical district game. Both entered this contest 0-1 to start district play, and the Cougars were able to deliver a second-half comeback and defeat the Rebels 41-35 in overtime.
The Cougars offense had been a mixed bag throughout the night with two sophomore quarterbacks in Sam Altman and Will Taylor, but they stepped in when it counted in the fourth quarter.
“Every win is big, but this one is especially big,” Cougars coach Jim Hightower said. “It was such a hard-fought game. Our kids have lost a couple tough games, we got kicked in our teeth last week, but I thought we rebounded and played hard the whole ballgame. We went down a couple times, but we just kept playing.”
Altman led the Cougars passing attack for most of the night, but they saw Taylor step up in the closing minutes and lead the drive that tied the game and the overtime score.
“Sam Altman threw a huge touchdown pass in the first half,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shave Savoie said. “Then Will (Taylor) comes in at the end and just starts getting it to the edge and gets it to our wide receivers to where we had some matchups in space that we thought were good. Just really proud of our offense.”
The Cougars leaned heavily on their run game in this one led by Jack Stefanski and Charlie Payton, and Payton was able to find the end zone in overtime to seal the victory.
“We’ve got a lot of really good wide receivers that we’ve developed, but these running backs picked up some of that load,” Savoie said. “While Walker (Howard) was able to take that on his own shoulders, now these guys can step in and do it. Charlie Payton’s the speed guy, and he was able to get to the edge on an overloaded formation and he just made a play at the end there.”
The Rebels defense started off strong with Thomas Buller running an interception back in the second quarter, but the Cougars’ up-tempo passing game was up to the challenge led by wide receivers Jack Hines and Christian McNeese.
“We’ve been challenging the kids for two weeks,” Savoie said. “Every other position has got to pull a little bit more of the load to help those two sophomore quarterbacks, and they did that tonight. I felt like in the first half Teurlings did a good job of making us have to put those quarterbacks in positions they weren’t really comfortable in just yet. Second half we were able to establish a few more things, get a few more formations due to different looks that we probably hadn’t shown in the past to get them some easy throws.”
The Cougars defense had struggled early on defending the Rebels’ top weapons in Kentrell Prejean and Tanner Brinkman, but they stepped up in the second half and delivered some big stops.
“We knew the defense had to go out and get the ball back (to start the second half),” Hightower said. “They did that right away, so that certainly was a big factor in the way the second half went. Just had to go out and keep playing, keep making plays. We missed a few tackles in the first half, but we cleaned that up. I thought we tackled better in the second half.”
Moving forward, the Cougars (3-3, 1-1 in district) will look to continue their momentum as they travel to Northside next week, and the road doesn’t get any easier for the Rebels (5-2, 0-2) as they’re scheduled to take on another tough district foe in Westgate.
“If we can keep improving and keep getting better these next three weeks, we’ll get some momentum going into the playoffs,” Hightower said. “Our kids have been super. They never lost faith, kept coming in, going to work, working hard in practice every day. They’ve had a real positive attitude, and they’ve been an inspiration to me, the fight that’s in them.”
The Cougars could see five-star quarterback Walker Howard back sooner than expected, who was in full uniform for this contest but wasn't quite ready to return.
“He (Howard) really wanted in,” Savoie said. “I told the kid I love you, but I’m not going to do that to you. That’s not right to you. He made it tough on me, but the right thing to do is what we did, and he supported our guys and maybe gave them a little spark.”