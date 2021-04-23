With rain on the way, the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars wasted no time in punching their ticket to the Division II semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Cougars were hosting No. 7-seeded Academy of Our Lady on Friday afternoon in the Division II quarterfinals, and the rain held off just long enough for the Lady Cougars to take a 12-2 victory in five innings.
The Cougars’ bats were highly productive once again led by a strong group of seniors, and they came to life in the second inning after being down 2-0 in the first.
“That’s a good team over there when you come out and go down in the first inning and come back and fight and claw and win it in a run rule fashion," Cougars coach Andria Waguespack said. “I couldn’t be any happier for my eight seniors. To end their last game here at St. Thomas More in that kind of fashion with a trip to Sulphur on the line, and they have earned every second of that trip. I’m excited that they get to end their career at the state tournament with an opportunity to win.”
The Cougars put up six runs in the second on a barrage of hits followed by a pair of home runs in the following innings to secure a comfortable lead.
“We came out a little tight, but we didn’t roll over," Waguespack said. "We didn’t lose our composure, which we preach. You can preach it all day long, but they come out here and they do it, I’m happy about that. It just shows the fight, the grit that we have. We’ve had that all year long, we’ve come back in some games this year. We don’t let the scoreboard dictate what we’re doing, we just keep clawing.”
Cougars pitcher Nelly Townsend gave up some early hits, but she got into a groove as the game went on, only allowing three hits with five strikeouts.
“(Townsend) came out a little tight, but she recovered,” Waguespack said. “That’s what you’ve got to do. When you’re a pitcher, you’re going to have moments where it doesn’t go as planned, you’ve got to get out of it, and she did that. I’m really proud of her in terms of finding a way to get it done.”
Meredith Fontenot and Meredith Conzelmann each hit a home run for STM, and Conzelmann led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
“All year long the power in our lineup has been spread out, which makes it really hard to lock in,” Waguespack said. “A lot of teams have that top three or top four, but I can honestly say one through nine at any given time we can hit it for power. That’s just their hard work, they put in that work every day. MC (Conzelmann) has been battling some health issues, so to see her come out and hit a big home run like that, that’s awesome.”
The Lady Cougars will take on No. 3-seeded Haynes Academy next week in the Division II semifinals and appear to be ready to compete with anyone they face in Sulphur.
“I think if there was any doubt from anyone, I think tonight we might have quieted that a little bit,” Waguespack said. “We came out, we played solid defensively outside of the first inning. We’ve got a couple more days to work on some things we need to brush up on, but I think we’re headed to Sulphur in a good spot. I think any of the four left can win it on any given day, so I think everybody’s pretty evenly matched heading into Sulphur."