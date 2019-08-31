The second day of the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree presented plenty of surprises, impressive performances and reasons for optimism for all six teams involved.
Much can change between now and November, but Friday's action offers a glimpse of what's to come. At the very least, we have something substantive to talk about now.
Notre Dame 21, Southside 14
If one thing was made clear during the Notre Dame-Southside matchup that opened Friday’s jamboree action, it’s that the Sharks have no intentions of being a doormat in District 3-5A.
Southside, which is playing varsity football for the first time ever, proved they’re capable of matching the physicality of the defending Division III state champions. The Sharks also showed they have enough playmakers to be effective on offense.
Southside opened the game by marching 80 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead. The Sharks were aided by a 15-yard flag on a late hit and a 10-yard defensive holding penalty, but Southside quarterback Dillon Monette made good on the assistance. He lofted a pass to Jack Pruitt, who got behind the Pios’ secondary, for a 34-yard touchdown.
Monette had somewhat of an up-and-down game overall, but the junior certainly showed his potential. The Sharks forced a Notre Dame punt to begin the second period, and on the ensuing drive, Monette found tight end Connor Venetis on a play-action rollout to tie the game at 14
But the Pioneers, playing without injured starting quarterback Ben Broussard, absorbed Southside’s punches throughout night. Out of the Wildcat formation, running back CJ Thibodeaux’s 33-yard pickup on Notre Dame’s first offensive series helped set a up 29-yard touchdown pass from Parker Seilhan to Jack Faulk.
In typical Notre Dame fashion, the Pios drained five minutes off the clock to take a decisive 21-14 lead in the second half. Notre Dame went 73 yards in 13 plays, 11 of which were runs. Thibodeaux carried the ball seven times for 43 yards on the drive, including the go-ahead touchdown from two yards out.
On the night, Thibodeaux had 120 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. The senior appears to be a more than capable replacement for all-state running back Noah Bourgeois.
Acadiana 27, Teurlings Catholic 13
The second jamboree featured a fun matchup between Lafayette Parish teams that don’t normally play, and both impressed.
The theme for the Wreckin’ Rams was big plays. Star halfback Dillan Monette returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Acadiana also scored on the first play of their first offensive series of the second period, an 80-yard touchdown pass from Keontae Williams to Julien Arceneaux.
Leading 20-14 with about two minutes remaining in the game, the Rams effectively iced the victory on a 71-yard run by Tyvin Zeno. Zeno’s big run helped set up a 2-yard rushing touchdown with under 30 seconds remaining.
Acadiana’s other scoring drive lasted nine plays, but it was aided by a 15-yard illegal participation penalty on a kickoff, allowing the Rams to start at their own 43. A run of 23 yards by Monette and a 21-yard completion by Williams to Josh McDaniel pushed Acadiana inside the Teurlings 5. Then on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Williams scored on a keeper.
Overall, however, the Rebels defenses performed admirably against the always-difficult-to-defend veer offense. Offensively, Teurlings’ future appears to be bright with second-year quarterback Sammy LeBlanc under center.
LeBlanc’s stat line – 11 of 20 for 150 yards and interception – isn’t necessarily indicative of his play. The senior settled in as the game went on and engineered an 80-yard scoring drive for the Rebels’ lone touchdown. On the drive, the senior complete three of his five throws for 56 yards. Spring Larkin, who showed off his versatility throughout the jamboree, scored from two yards out to cut the Acadiana lead to 20-13.
But LeBlanc’s biggest throw of the game was a completion of 21 yards to Devin Chavis on fourth-and-8 from the Acadiana 37 on Teurlings’ first series of the second half. That drive ended in one of Ian Judice’s two field goals. The senior is one of the best place kickers in the area.
St. Thomas More 19, St. Martinville 0
The Cougars picked up right where they left off.
After setting state championship game records during a high-scoring loss to University Lab last December, STM cruised to a shutout win against the Tigers in the final game of the jamboree.
Perhaps the score would have been more lopsided if not for a tough break. Two plays after Noah Frederick raced 75 yards on the first play from scrimmage, which moved the Cougars to the SMSH 15, Caleb Holstein was intercepted by Xavier Kately on a pass that went off his intended receiver’s hands.
After that, however, Holstein and the Cougars rolled. STM forced the Tigers to punt on their opening offensive series, and STM produced a 13-play, 76-yard scoring drive. Holstein, the reigning Class 4A Offensive MVP, completed five of his seven throws on the series for 62 yards. The Harvard commitment punctuated the drive by plunging into the end zone from a yard out.
The Cougars then recovered an onside kick – one of two successful special teams trick plays during the final jamboree – and the STM offense immediately went back to work. Holstein completed passes of 23, 17 and 8 for the Cougars to take a 13-0 lead.
Holstein didn’t play in the second half, giving way to his talented backup quarterback, Walker Howard. But 110 passing yards and two total touchdowns is certainly impressive for 12 minutes of action.
St. Martinville moved inside STM territory on two of their four offensive series, but both ended in turnovers. Near the end of the first half, an interception stopped a drive that reached the Cougars’ 25. A turnover on downs at the STM 19 ended the Tigers' final series.
Considering they have to replace an all-state running back, there were a few promising signs for Vince DeRouen’s offense. Fortunately for the Tigers’ defense, they likely won’t face an offense as talented as STM’s for the rest of the season.