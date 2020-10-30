NEW IBERIA In the first half, the scores came quickly.
In the second half, the drives got longer.
Together the two strategies comprised a one-two punch that proved too potent for the New Iberia Yellow Jackets to deal with.
Consequently, the No. 1-ranked Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams remained undefeated in style with a 47-10 road win over the Yellow Jackets on Friday in New Iberia.
“New Iberia plays hard and I think they’re good on defense,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They played really good defense the first four games of the year. They’ve got some good players. I still think they’re pretty good on defense. I’m proud of our offense for coming out and making some big plays, because that’s a good defensive football team in my opinion.”
After turning it over on downs on its first possession, Acadiana got the benefit of a fumble with Caleb Arceneaux stealing the ball in a big pile-up. On the next play, Tyvin Zeno beat everyone to the corner for a 21-yard touchdown run.
Then after New Iberia countered with a 11-play drive to get a 36-yard field goal from Luke Landry to narrow the gap to 7-3, Zeno didn’t allow New Iberia to enjoy the score for very long.
He returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the Jackets’ 24. Two plays later, quarterback Jerimiah Brown kept it for an 18-yard touchdown run and a 14-3 lead with 10:51 left until halftime.
“He’s doing a lot of good things,” McCullough said of Brown. “He’s running the option well now. He’s made good throws when he needs to. He’s good running the football. He’s a big guy, so he’s strong running the football.
“I think he’s running the offense really well. He’s doing a good job in his first year at quarterback to step in and do all the things we ask the quarterback to do.”
Acadiana hinted at what was coming in the second half with an eight-play, 47-yard drive in 4:24 to seize the 21-3 lead. Kevan Williams’ 23-yard run was followed by Omiri Wiggins’ 15-yard score.
Wiggins finished with 47 yards and a score on eight carries, before sitting in the second half due to a hamstring concern.
The defense and special teams set up offensive success in the early going. In Draulin Anthony’s mind, that meant it was time for the defense to score directly.
Anthony quickly made that happen by picking off a pass and returning 65 yards for a score and a 28-3 halftime lead.
“When the play happened, I almost got caught looking in the backfield,” Anthony said. “But then I dropped back into coverage and when I looked up, he threw it right past by face. When I looked back, my teammate it hit his facemask and popped up. Once it popped up, I was like, ‘Oop’. Once I got it, I just turned around and hey.”
For Anthony, interceptions are hard enough to come by, so he’s not wasted the opportunity to return them.
“Not everyday everybody’s going to get a pick,” Anthony said. “You’ve got to work for it. That was so happen just came to me. But when I get a pick, I don’t believe in falling. I like to take my chances and go with it.”
And oh by the way, Anthony got into the act offensively as well with five carries for 23 yards.
“On this offense, it’s wonderful,” Anthony said. “You’ve got great linemen blocking for you. Everyone tried to keep everybody motivated. We keep our head in the game. It’s just very fun.”
Not interested in any Falcons’ comparisons, the Rams orchestrated two long scoring drives to pull away.
The first one was a 10-play, 73-yard drive in 5:15, getting a 17-yard TD scamper from Kevan Williams, who finished with 61 yards on seven carries.
Then came the patented Rams’ drive – 16 plays, 72 yards in 9:18 – to put the game on ice.
“We were able to break some runs in the second half,” McCullough said. “I thought we did a good job upfront, our backs made some good runs and our quarterback made some good runs. I thought we executed pretty well on offense tonight.”
Defensively, the Bears limited New Iberia to 110 yards rushing and also got an interception from Robert Sinegal.
“We did a really good job against the run,” McCullough said. “They hit a few plays, but overall, I thought our defense played really well. They scored a touchdown late, but we played really well throughout the game.”