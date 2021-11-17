The No. 5 seeded St. Thomas More Cougars look to take advantage of their offensive depth against No. 4 Liberty Magnet in a Division II quarterfinals playoff game Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Seven different Cougars have caught at least one touchdown pass, and six players have rushed for a score, led by Charley Payton (85-600, eight TDs), Jack Stefanski (113-571, six TDs) and Hutch Swilley (48-271, eight TDs).
"I want to say we have 12 players with catches and eight that have gotten touches in the run game," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "It helps breed a culture where the kids know that hard work will pay off and you will get the ball if you play.
"We tell our kids that we may not have the best three or four players on the field, but can our 26 guys in the rotation be better than however many amount the opposing defense is playing? We sell our kids on that."
Now that quarterback Walker Howard has recovered from a midseason injury, the Cougars almost always have the best player on the field. The five-star LSU commitment has passed for 2,149 yards and 23 TDs with three interceptions.
"There is not a day in practice where Walker doesn't do something spectacular," Savoie said. "It's good to have him back."
Liberty (9-1) is led by 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior Kaleb Jackson, a four-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 8 running back in the nation by Rivals.
"When he runs, it looks effortless," Savoie said of Jackson, who rushed for 1,581 yards and 23 TDs in the regular season.
Cecilia's defense surging
The No. 7 seeded Cecilia Bulldogs (9-2) are averaging 38 points per game coming into Friday's second-round home Class 4A playoff game against No. 10 Lakeshore (6-4), but their defense is turning heads as well.
"Our first-string defense only gave up 25 yards last week," Skains said of the Bulldogs' 42-3 rout of No. 26 Beau Chene.
The Bulldogs have eight players that have taken snaps on both sides of the ball, including all four starters in the secondary.
"It's unfortunate on one hand because you don't want all those players going both ways on the 4A level, but these are special kids," Skains said. "It's hard to keep them off the field."
Reginald Boutte, the team's leading tackler from his linebacker position, has spent time at running back. Ditto for sack leader Kennedy Livings.
Ridge Collins, who ranks second in tackles, is third on the team in rushing and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound junior linebacker is also a dangerous return man and is averaging 26 yards per catch.
Freshman cornerback Diesel Solari (109-511, 9 TDs) leads the team in rushing. Jayden Singleton, who is averaging 28 yards per catch, starts in the secondary, as does 1,000-yard receiver Germonie Davis. Senior safety Cade Poirier leads the team in interceptions and ranks second in receptions.
The Bulldogs defense will be put to the test by a Lakeshore team that outscored No. 23 Franklinton 62-31 last week.
"Lakeshore's quarterback is a problem," Skains said of senior Jaden McCall. "He'll pull it down and run it, too. They have two really good receivers. We'll have to pick and choose when we double (cover) them."