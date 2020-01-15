After going 3-3 to begin the season, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions boys soccer team is on fire.
Under first-year coach Joan Oliva, the Lions improved their record to 10-3-4 with an easy 7-0 win at home versus Barbe on Tuesday.
Lafayette High hasn't lost since a 3-2 setback at St. Paul's on Dec. 10. The Lions are the only team to score two goals vs. St. Paul's, which is 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division I.
"I'm very proud of how the guys on the team have received us," said Oliva, a Barcelona native who began his coaching career at the age of 15.
"Our team is playing well. We have some talented players who are game-changers when they get the ball in space. Julien Alansari is our top scorer and is one of the top players in Louisiana."
Against Barbe (6-9-2), Alansari scored four consecutive goals in the first half to set a new career single-season scoring mark.
"I really owe it all to my teammates," said Alansari, one of 14 seniors on the roster. "There were some great balls in. Honestly, my teammates have been taking a big step up. They always keep their head up."
As a freshman, Alansari scored 20 goals. On Tuesday, he collected his 21st goal of this season.
"I think four goals is significant, but in the long run, a win is a win, no matter the score," said Alansari, who had scored four goals in a game previously but not four in one half.
"I think our backline keeps it stable. They give us a chance the whole game. They keep the other team scoreless as long as they can, and our midfield dishes the ball out to the wings really, really well."
The Lions, ranked 12th in Division I, are 3-0 in District 2-I with five games remaining in the regular season. Four of those five are at home, including the regular-season finale vs. Division III No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (14-2-6) on Jan. 30.
The sole road game is at district rival Acadiana on Jan. 21. The Wreckin' Rams (9-5-2) are currently ranked 13th in Division I.
"I love our movement up top," Alansari added. "Everyone up top can score. Jacques (Comeaux), Daniel (Hector) and myself can all score."
Comeaux, a first-team all-state kicker in football, is a co-captain along with senior Chandler Pumford.
"Chandler is the best defender in the state," Alansari said. "That's without a shadow of a doubt. Cole Theriot is a great defensive mid. He's the backbone of our team.
"Daniel, on the wing, is speedy. He dribbles and can do just about anything. Jacques is the best passer I've ever seen. He's a great player."
On Tuesday, Lafayette High scored all seven of its goals in the first half. Hector, Comeaux and junior Khaleel Ouedraogo each scored once.
"I think it was a good game," Oliva said. "When everybody is connected and tries to link up faster, good things will happen. In 15 minutes, we scored three goals. After that, everything is kind of easier.
"It's never easy with a new coach and new players, but our players are applying the things we've practiced. We've been passing the ball well but giving the other team too many chances. Even when we're attacking, we need to focus on defense to be ready and prevent counterattacks."
The Lions lost senior goalkeeper Jackson Young Brooks to an injury earlier during the season. Sophomore Todd Lejeune has stepped in, however, and performed well.
Ethan Kovatch, son of Carencro basketball coach Christopher Kovatch, is another senior starter.
The Lions earned a first-round bye last year in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed before losing to No. 10 Dutchtown 2-1 in the regionals. Two years ago, Lafayette High entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed and reached the semifinals before losing 3-0 to top-ranked St. Paul's.