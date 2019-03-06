LAKE CHARLES — If the Breaux Bridge boys basketball team was going to do something it had never done — advance to the state championship game — it would be fitting if it won with its calling card: defense.
As it would turn out, the fourth-seeded Tigers (32-5) would save one of their best defensive performances of the season for the biggest stage the program has played on in 47 years.
Breaux Bridge routed Leesville 56-33 in the second Class 4A semifinal Tuesday night at the Burton Coliseum, winning its first state tournament game in its fourth ever appearance. The 33 points the second-seeded Wampus Campus (31-4) totaled are tied for the second-fewest amount of points the Tigers have given up all year.
“We guard. We always do that,” Pourciau said. “...That’s what we hang our hat on. We’re going to defend you, and hopefully we score enough points to win. But we’re going to guard.”
The defensive-oriented Tigers have given up more than 60 points just four times this year and are 2-2 in those game, including beating Westgate 67-63 in the quarterfinals. In 10 district games, Breaux Bridge held opponents to fewer than 40 points six times and went 5-1 in those games. In their final four league games, no team scored more than 35 points.
But that was district play. To do it in the semifinals against a Leesville team that has four players averaging double figures is a noteworthy accomplishment.
The Wampus Cats knocked down just 12 of their 57 attempts from the field, including making only one of their 12 shots in the third quarter.
Breaux Bridge didn’t need to force a high amount of turnovers to beat Leesville, which gave the ball away only 13 times. The Tigers just didn’t give Wampus Cats many favorable looks.
“We guard, but we’re not trying turn you over,” Pourciau said. “We play pack-line, man-to-man (defense). Virginia does it in college basketball and leads the nation every year in scoring (defense). … If you come in and shoot the lights out, you’ll beat us. But if you’re not making contested jumpers, you’re going to have a tough time because we’re going to keep you out of the lane as much as possible.
Neither team played well offensively in the first half — the game was tied at 5 at the end of first quarter — but Breaux Bridge shook off the early jitters and took it up a notch in the third quarter. The Tigers outscored Leesville 16-3 in that period, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 15-point advantage.
The Wampus Cats briefly took a one-point lead in the third quarter on a triple by Jamille Cannon, but Breaux Bridge followed with 16 straight points.
“In that third quarter, we came out and hit some shots, and I think it demoralized them at some point,” Pourciau said. “They called a timeout, and I think we came and scored again right after the timeout. That third quarter pushed us through.”
The dominant third quarter included an alley-oop from senior point guard Seth Alexander to junior forward Deandre Hypolite, a pair of three-year starters who have driven the Tigers’ stellar season. Breaux Bridge made six of its 10 shots in that period.
Alexander was a perfect 4 of 4 from the field, including hitting both of his 3-pointers, for a team-high 14 points. He also pulled down six rebounds and produced four assists in 30 minutes on the floor.
Hypolite was productive in every category. He finished with a double-double, pouring in 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. He registered six assists, four steals and a block, too.
“He’s our Draymond Green,” Pourciau said of Hypolite. “...He had stats in five different categories and multiple stats in five different categories.”
The Tigers owned the paint, outrebounding the Wampus Cats 46-29.
Top-seeded Bossier, which crushed defending-champion Carencro by 28 points in the other semifinal, awaits Breaux Bridge in the championship game.
“By far, the best team we’ll see all year,” Pourciau said of the Bearkats. “They may be the best team in any class.”