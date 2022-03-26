Some of the most valuable lessons in life are learned the hard way., and one misstep can throw a plan off balance.
Lafayette Christian went toe-to-toe with favored Carencro in Friday's Beaver Club Parish Track and Field championship at Northside High, a battle that wasn't decided until meet's end.
On the concluding 4x400 relay, a Carencro runner executed a baton handoff, but then exited his lane to the outside and disrupted the progress of foes. He was charged with impeding the runners, disqualifying the Golden Bears.
That left Carencro with 97 points and the Knights of LCA won the meet with 97.5.
In a way, it was poetic justice as LCA had been DQ'd on the 4x100 relay which Carencro won with a 43.61 time.
Carencro also won the 4x200 (1:31.06) and 4x800 (8:55.89) but LCA was third in the 4x400 behind Acadiana and Northside to win the meet.
The champion Knights followed the leadership of Micah Miller, winner of the discus (168-7) and shot put (47-7) and 200 winner Devin Walton (22.11); second in the 100 at 11.24.
Other winners included JuJuan Johnson (50.86 400) and Gabriel Dupuis (13-6 pole vault),
Carencro's Kohen Beavers won the 100 (11.08), was third in the 200 and anchored the 4x100 and 4x200. Brother Kalen Beavers was 200 runner-up and third in the 100.0. Bryce Campbell excelled with a 800 win (2:02.60) and second in the 3200
In girls' competition, Lafayette High's Lady Lions claimed their ninth straight parish title, 178-106 over improved Northside.
Both teams featured star power.
Lafayette's Courtney Wiltz ruled the 100 hurdles (15.14) and 300 hurdles (47.31), won the long jump (17-10) and anchored a 49.63 win in the 4x100., while Amber Broussard won the 800 (2:29.85) and 1600 (5:35.98) and Reece Grossie won the discus (123-2) and was second in the shot put.
Northside's Quincy Simon wowed the crowd with wins in the 200 (26.00) and 400 (59.43) and anchored relay wins in the 4x200 (1;42.60) and 4x400 (4:08.18).. Just a junior, she is the catalyst behind NHS revival.
She had help from Danaisha George (13.01 100) and Xavier Breaux (34-2.5 triple jump).