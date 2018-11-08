The LHSAA posted its first basic districting plan Classes 5A to C for 2019-21 on Thursday, one day after its executive committee had approved the final enrollment numbers and drawn the classification boundary lines.
Member schools now have five days to submit alternative plans or suggestions in advance of the second classification meeting scheduled for Nov. 19 at the LHSAA office. Districts for sports played in divisions, such as volleyball, swimming, golf, soccer and football will be released later.
A breakdown for Baton Rouge includes:
Class 5A: Woodlawn moves up from 4A and into 5-5A. Both 4-5A and 5-5A have six football schools.
Class 4A: Belaire and Broadmoor drop from 5A into District 6-4A. Istrouma joins 6-4A for varsity play. Lutcher and Parkview Baptist move down to 3A districts.
Class 3A: District 7-3A now has nine teams, including Parkview and coed nonfootball Collegiate Baton Rouge. Lutcher is part of 9-3A with St. James and Donaldsonville.
Class 2A: Coed nonfootball Cristo Rey joins 8-2A, replacing the Church Academy, which dropped to 1A. Springfield is part of a new 10-2A Hammond/Slidell teams.
Class 1A: They are big ones — both 5-1A and 6-1A have nine teams. Central Private joins 5-1A, Church Academy is in 6-1A.
Class B-C: Covington-based Christ Episcopal moves up from Class C and joins 8-B with Holden, Maurepas and Runnels. Brighton and Baton Rouge International join 7-C.
Here is a link to the plan:
http://cdn.lhsaa.org/uploads/forms/pdf/2019-20_2020-21_Basic_Districts_Plan_1.pdf