By LCA standards, a 52-36 win over Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals is a bad night.

LCA shot 29 percent from the free-throw line, including 1-of-12 in the first half. The Knights allowed Central Catholic’s Yani Johnson to have her way in the paint, scoring a game-high 20 points. LCA’s Autumn Chaisson said it felt like there was a lid on the bucket.

If there was a time for LCA to have a bad game, it was now, with the top 28 ahead of them and a potential third consecutive state championship.

+2 Tamera Johnson brings huge skill set to Lafayette Christian girls Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Devin Lantier had never actually seen Tamera Johnson until the last game she played for the Northsi…

“We knew on a bad night, we could still put up 50 points,” sd LCA coach Devin Lantier. “We know we can score. In this game, it’s all about stopping them, They had a pretty good game plan against the 2-3. We weren't moving our feet well. We went to the 1-3-1 (in the third quarter) and that locked it up.”

Indeed, after having only a 20-17 lead going into halftime, the 1-3-1 full court press stifled the Eagles offense and led to a plethora of third quarter turnovers. LCA scored eight quick transition points off turnovers to open up the lead. Chaisson said in her eyes, the game was never in doubt.

“Coach tells us to be humble,” she said, “but I have confidence in this team and what we do. We held them to 17 in the first half. Offensively, buckets weren't falling and we were missing layups. We just needed to come out and make shots in the second half.”

Lantier said facing adversity in this game had no effect on his team nor his halftime locker room. He said despite the Knights seemingly smooth path toward another trip to the Top 28, adversity has not escaped his team.

“We lost our starting point guard this season,” Lantier said. “We had another injury with Tamera Johnson. There was a week where we all had the flu. We’ve been through adversity and we’ve been preaching since day one that adversity doesn't affect us. We stayed the course. Those girls weren't worried and we weren't either. That’s what champions do.”

Chaisson said Lantier and the coaching staff continue to draw up winning game plans and it’s up to the team to execute the plan. Lantier said he doesn’t recall the Knights ever having two bad games in a row, so getting this one out of their system should spell trouble for Ouachita Christian, the Knights’ semifinal opponent.

Autumn Chaisson’s return makes two-time defending champion Lafayette Christian even scarier for the playoffs The Lafayette Christian girls basketball team might have completed a three-peat in Division IV even without junior point guard Autumn Chaisson.

“We missed a ton of free throws and a ton of layups,” Lantier said. “The game should have been over a lot sooner, but this is the playoffs. (Central Catholic) is fighting for their lives also.

“I don’t think I have ever seen this team have two bad games in a row. Whoever is next, I’ll say good luck. We’ll be preparing like the next game is our last. It’s win or go home and if you can have a bad night and come away with a 16-point win, that’s still pretty good.”