Sometimes a won-loss record doesn’t reveal the quality of a team or the makeup of a season.
Other times, it’s relatively spot on.
Take the Teurlings Catholic girls basketball team, which coming off its best season since 2007. Lady Rebels coach Joe Heintz agrees his squad’s 10-7 mark is above average, but it also indicative of a “up-and-down” season that’s played out somewhat like he expected based on the competition.
“It’s kind of been a rollercoaster this year,” said Heintz, whose team played David Thibodaux on Tuesday night. “It’s one of these deals where we’ve beaten the teams we felt like we should beat and we’ve lost to some really good teams.”
Heintz didn’t have any illusions about what this year might be like.
Teurlings won a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade in 2018 and closed the 2019 regular season with a 18-game winning streak. The Lady Rebels earned a bye in last year’s Division II playoffs and then outlasted Vandebilt Catholic in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead was coaching Teurlings.
But three senior starters graduated, including second-team all-state guard Lizzy Ratcliff. The McNeese State signee averaged 19.5 points per game as a senior and finished her career as the Lady Rebels’ all-time leading scorer at 1,970 points.
Heintz did have three players coming back who contributed major minutes last year — returning starters Megan Enderlin and Leigh Labrie and key reserve Haleigh Thomas — but the makeup of the team is much different in 2020.
“The difference is we’re learning new roles,” Heintz said. “Some of the girls are filling new positions, new roles. Any time you graduate a girl who’s good for 20 points a night, it’s kind of hard to replace that, but we have girls that are stepping in. It’s a learning curve right now. They’re filling some new roles that they didn’t have to fill last year.”
Scoring, obviously, is the biggest area Teurlings is trying to establish consistency. The Lady Rebels’ defense has been their best offense thus far.
“When you look at our scores, when we’re able to generate a lot of points, it’s mainly done so off of turnovers and getting possessions from the defensive end and turning that into points on the offensive end," Heintz said.
Still, Enderlin and Thomas, both seniors, have provided the needed leadership and production. Enderlin, especially, has turned the corner offensively. She plays in the post primarily but has the versatility to play on the wing.
“Megan has really been a blessing this year,” Heintz said. “She’s scored more this year than she has in the past. She’s actually a third-year starter for us, but in the past, she was mainly a defensive girl. She concentrated on getting rebounds, blocking out, getting some steals and her hands on the ball in our press and stuff like that.
"But she went through a spell this year where, I think, three or four games in a row where she scored 20 points a game. So she’s really stepped up for us on the offensive side.”
Thomas, on the other hand, has emerged as the Lady Rebels’ top ball handler.
“She’s been kind of our go-to girl,” Heintz said. “She’s been running our point a lot this year for us. She’s kind of been our leader on the offensive side as far as getting everybody lined up and where they’re supposed to be.”