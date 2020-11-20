When the high school basketball season typically gets into full swing in mid-November, most coaches are not waiting on a few key players who are still playing football.
Like with so many other areas of life, however, things are bit different in 2020.
With the football state championship games scheduled for Dec. 26-28, some basketball teams could be without their two-sport athletes until January.
Teams that depend heavily on two-sport athletes such as St. Thomas More and Breaux Bridge have pushed the start of their season back until December.
Nonfootball program began their season Nov. 3, while football-playing schools started their basketball seasons this week.
“We never start until football is over,” Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said. “With the football playoffs starting so late, we may not start until some point in December. We’ll be a little behind the eight ball, but we’ve had success after starting late the past two years after football, so we should be fine other than replacing our great senior class from last year.”
The absence of football players not only makes it more difficult on teams early on, it can also cause teams to take longer to gel.
“We have 12 football players on our roster,” St. Thomas More coach Danny Broussard said. “It really hurts us a lot that we won’t get those guys until January. Our season didn’t get backed up to accommodate that, so it’ll be a short time frame to get our chemistry going and gel.
"The only silver lining is that our other guys get a lot of reps and more playing time while the numbers are limited. We were hoping the LHSAA would back us up three weeks, but they didn’t want to breach their contract with the Burton Coliseum.”
Other programs, such as Southside, are not has dependent on football players, but COVID-19 has still complicated things scheduling.
“It’s already been a hassle getting the season cranked up,” Southside coach Brad Boyd said. “We won’t start until Dec. 4 to play Lake Charles College Prep because we had to back out of our first two home games and then had to back out of the Thibodaux tournament next week. We’ll be lucky to get games in here and there. Everyday it’s something different. We’re just at the helm of the decision makers.”
Most teams still plan to participate in tournaments, but with COVID-19 cases increasing, getting tournaments in could be challenging.
“Most of our December schedule will still be tournaments,” Broussard said. “We had the Teurlings tournament get canceled, but we’ve got a tournament scheduled in Centerville the first week of December. We’re also doing the Country Day tournament, our own Sunkist tournament and another the first weekend in January since we have a bunch of seniors. We’re just going to have to take it week-to-week, day-to-day. A lot of factors are going to take place, so we’ll just have to take it a day at a time.”
“We’re playing in the Sunkist tournament this year and then our own tournament,” Boyd said. “We’re also going to be in the Cajundome Classic in February. We’re going to try to make up the game with Cecilia and some of the other games we lost here early. We have a lot of games planned, but I just don’t know if they’re going to let us play.”
On the other hand, Breaux Bridge opted to not play in any tournaments, instead scheduling a few games per week rather than scheduling several games at a tournament and risk having them get canceled.
“We’re not going to any tournaments this year,” Pourciau said. “A lot of people felt like it’s not worth the hassle. You might lose five or six games with one positive case, so we’re going to stay out of the tournament stuff. We’re just going to schedule 2-3 games per week. It’s a different plan, but we all just want to play at the end of the day.”
While most two-sport athletes are focused solely on football now, highly recruited basketball prospects such as St. Thomas More’s Carter Domingue are attending football practices when they can and will be allowed to play in some games early in the season.
“With Carter being a basketball prospect, we got together with coach Hightower to let him double up and do both,” Broussard said. “It’s a great thing for the young man, especially with the opportunity he has to play in college. He makes a big difference on the court and is such a born leader. Our team just feeds off him. We were like a different team when he was at practice Saturday.”
While several football teams have seen their share of COVID-19 issues, the hope for basketball teams is that they can avoid cancellations and get this season in as planned.
“It’s a lot easier for football being that they only have one game a week,” Boyd said. “It’s hard for basketball to make up those games since we have 3-4 games in a week. We were pretty much at full strength since we only had one football kid and were going as hard as we could, but now we can’t play for 20 days. They’ll all run and stay in shape until we can return on the 30th.”