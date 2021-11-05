The Westgate Tigers have athletes for days, and their ability was on display Friday night with the District 5-4A title on the line against the Carencro Bears.
The Tigers were traveling to Carencro with a chance for their first outright district title since 2011, and they delivered a commanding 47-21 victory to cap off an 8-2 regular season in which they went a perfect 4-0 in district play with a talented team loaded with high-profile recruits.
The Tigers’ elite athletic ability proved way too much for the Bears to handle, as they did a great job of getting a variety of weapons involved and saw almost everyone who touched the ball make a play at some point.
“In this district, we’ve been playing Carencro since the beginning of time,” Tigers coach Ryan Antoine said. “They know what we got, we know what they got, so we just had to go out there and play. We knew it was going to be a battle, I’m just proud of our guys for going out there and making plays and being able to take it away toward the end of the game.
“It (winning district) was always a goal of ours. This is a very elite group of seniors. These guys have been playing since freshman and have all been playing together since they were young, they’ve always been winning together. They work hard and they play for each other, and that’s the biggest thing.”
The Tigers rotated quarterbacks with Jordan Doucet and Brenan Landry splitting reps, with Doucet settling in and taking over in the second half.
“We’re going to use a double-head quarterback,” Antoine said. “Both of those guys (Doucet and Landry) are going to play, and the good thing about it is nobody’s selfish about it, nobody’s mad that somebody else is in there. Brennan threw a touchdown pass to Jordan, so they’re not going around worrying about who’s in there, they just want to play.”
The Tigers saw Danny Lewis take over as their top receiver and delivered a dominant performance in which he caught six passes for 130 yards.
“I think I did pretty good (tonight),” Lewis said. “I could’ve maybe fixed some plays tonight, holding the ball right and things like that. Our main goal going into every game is that we’ve got to run away and always win it. The win feels very great because it boosts up our confidence and shows that we’ve got it in us because they (Carencro) were state champions last year.”
While Lewis didn’t catch a touchdown, his dominance moving the chains helped set things up for Doucet and dynamic receivers Dedrick Latulas and Amaaz Eugene.
“We’re going to go to our playmakers,” Antoine said. “Danny (Lewis) had a slow start to the season, he was getting doubled, and we told Danny once we get to the district, you’re going to have to make plays, we’re going to go to you regardless. We found matchups that we wanted, and we felt like Danny could win those matchups, and he did an excellent job of making those plays for us tonight, and we’re definitely going to have to make them in the future.”
The Tigers' defense also played well, containing the Bears’ veer attack for most of the night led by five-star safety Derek Williams, who also contributed on offense with a rushing touchdown.
“Guys want to play,” Antoine said. “We’ve been able to put guys all over the field, put guys on certain sides of the ball and not missing a beat, and that’s hats off to our coaching staff, just making it fun. When guys can just go on offense, go on defense, guys not worrying about it and not caring about somebody pulling them, and when you get in there and make plays, that’s what it’s all about.”
The Tigers have momentum heading into the playoffs after rolling through one of the toughest districts in the state and appear to be serious contenders in 4A.
“We’ve definitely seen it all (this season),” Antoine said. “We’ve seen it all from the spread, seen it all from elite players, seen it all from the veer, so we’re definitely prepared, so I feel like we’ve just got to go out there and execute now. We understand when people are coming in (to the playoffs), they’re giving it their best punches. We’ve got to be able to match that, and we’ve got to understand that any given Friday you can go down, it doesn’t matter what you did the Friday before.”
The Bears (4-6) will still make the playoffs despite their struggles down the stretch, and while repeating as state champions will be an uphill battle, they profile as a tough opponent in the first round.