It's been 14 years since Comeaux last defeated New Iberia.
The two teams haven't met every year, but they have played the past six years with the Yellow Jackets prevailing by one point in the past three games.
"We haven't beaten them in a long time," said Comeaux coach Doug Dotson, whose team is 3-4, 2-2 in District 3-5A.
The Spartans are seeded No. 30 in the Class 5A power rankings.
"When you haven't won too many games, it's a challenge to keep the players focused and fighting," Dotson said.
"But we're trying to keep our kids understanding that if we win out, we have a good chance to host a playoff game. That's our battle cry."
In last week's 33-30 win over Sulphur, Jalon Lewis completed 12 of 20 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Normally a starting wingback, Lewis stepped in for the injured Tre' Harris at quarterback.
"We used a combination of Jalon and Eddie Flugence at quarterback," Dotson said. "Jalon throws it better. Eddie can throw it, but he's had a shoulder problem."
Lewis connected with Malik Nabers 10 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
"Right there at the end, Jalon did well," Dotson said. "He threw a beautiful ball, a perfect pass to Malik to win the game."
It's possible Harris could return to the lineup at NISH.
"Tre' will be a game-time decision," Dotson said. "It will depend on how he feels. He has a high ankle sprain. I'm proud of our guys. When somebody the caliber of Tre' goes down, the others have stepped up.
"We didn't miss a beat on offense in the Sulphur game. It's asking a lot, too, to ask somebody to practice the quarterback position in case we need them. It's the hardest position to play."
New Iberia, which celebrates homecoming Friday, also harbors playoff aspirations.
"This is do or die," NISH coach Curt Ware said. "We have to win three in a row to make the playoffs. Although we've played one of the toughest schedules in the state, you also have to win a few games."
The Yellow Jackets (1-6, 1-3) will need to find a way to slow Nabers, who has caught 39 passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns.
"That guy is big-time," Ware said of the junior receiver. "He's hard to deal with. If you don't get him on the ground right away, it's a problem. He's strong and fast."
Pios adjusting without Thibodeaux
After Lafayette Christian snapped their 50-game regular-season winning streak last Thursday, the Notre Dame Pioneers will try to start another streak Friday at Central Private (4-3) in Baker.
Unfortunately, the Pios will have to forge ahead without the services of tailback C.J. Thibodeaux, the area's second-leading rusher with 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Thibodeaux, who was averaging almost 8 yards per carry, gained 104 yards on 11 carries last week before leaving the game.
"C.J. got hurt on the first play of the second half," said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook, whose team is 6-1 and ranked third in The Acadiana Advocate's Super 10. "We lost him for the year with a torn ACL."
Moving forward, the Pios will count on junior Dominic Thibodeaux to shoulder the load at tailback.
"We moved Dom from safety," Cook said. "He's also one of our kick returners. In the past, he played offense on junior varsity.
"We'll likely get a first-round bye, so he probably has four weeks where we'll try to get him acclimated before the playoffs. Dom is really the fastest player on our team. He also weighs 200 pounds and has had some good kick returns."
On defense, Cook has been pleased with another junior.
"We're getting good play out of middle linebacker Lance Castille," Cook said. "He kind of quietly goes about his business. Lance made a lot of plays in the LCA game with five solo tackles and seven assists. He's been steady."
Cook can also rely on quarterback Ben Broussard and receiver Jack Faulk.
"Once C.J. got hurt, Ben played some tailback and quarterback," the Notre Dame coach said. "He had to fill in at a dual role. With us also losing a safety to injury who we won't get back, we'll play Jack some in the secondary.
"He wasn't asked to do a whole lot last week, but we didn't throw it much. He had two chances and caught two passes for 17 yards."
AES eyes red-hot Franklin
Ascension Episcopal hopes to cool off a surging Franklin squad in a District 7-2A showdown in Youngsville Friday.
While Franklin went 0-3 to begin the season, those losses were to two 5A schools (Southside and Central Lafourche) and 3A Kaplan.
But the Hornets have won all four of their league games to break the .500 barrier. Franklin is seeded 11th in the 2A power rankings.
AES, whose only league loss was to Catholic-New Iberia, also undertook a challenging non-district slate.
The Blue Gators (5-2, 3-1) lost by one point to 4A North Vermilion and collected wins over 3A Erath and a strong 1A Catholic-Pointe Coupee squad.
"Franklin is super-athletic," said Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux, whose team won last year's matchup 34-14. "They're big and physical. Since we don't match up well athletically, we'll have to use good technique."
Last year, Franklin lost its first three games before peaking down the stretch. The Hornets entered the postseason as a No. 23 seed before pulling off upsets against Red River and Kinder to reach the quarterfinals.
"Their quarterback (Zylan Perry) is real athletic," Desormeaux said. "He throws the ball real well. They use different offenses. Now and then, they'll use a jumbo package. The tailback, Malik King, is a good player. He's fast and athletic and changes direction well."
The Blue Gators are without multiple injured starters, including receivers Will Kersetter and Gus Maraist.
With those two sidelined, the Blue Gators have received solid production from Anthony Quebedeaux and Logan Overton, who have combined to catch 27 passes for 645 yards and nine touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Cole Simon has thrown for 1,054 yards and 12 scores with only one interception. Simon is averaging 20.2 yards per completion, and tailback Asa Freeman is averaging 7.98 yards per carry with 631 yards and six TDs.
The Blue Gators are missing two other starters — linebacker Brodi Delahoussaye and strong safety Jaime Cordova — who are likely out for the remainder of the season.