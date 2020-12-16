Whenever Southside wide receiver Malik Nabers went to sleep Tuesday night, he wasn’t sure if he would be sign Wednesday with LSU or Mississippi State.
Nabers — a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports — had been committed to Mississippi State since July.
However, after talking with several LSU players and coaches after the Tigers extended an offer his way in September, Nabers decided to stay home in Louisiana.
Nabers signed his national letter of intent with LSU Wednesday morning at Southside High, joined his friends, Sage Ryan and Jack Bech, in signing with the purple and gold.
“I wasn’t really taking it into consideration at the time,” Nabers said on receiving the LSU offer. “But then I started talking to a few more people on LSU’s staff and a few key players like Sage (Ryan), Walker (Howard) and Jack (Bech). We all had a meetup, and we were just talking about how we would be great at LSU being all together. I can feel it; it’s going to be great.”
Nabers missed his senior season after transferring to Southside, as his transfer waiver to play football was denied, but he’ll have a lot to look forward to next season at LSU alongside several talented players such as Kayshon Boutte and Derek Stingley Jr.
“Last night I had a talk with a lot of students at LSU like Kayshon (Boutte), Derek Stingley and TJ (Finley),” Nabers said. “Those guys said they’ve been watching me for a long time and they would like to play with me for the next three or four years if possible.
"I didn’t get to have a senior season, and they (LSU) were still looking at me. I know I didn’t have a lot of film as of this year, but they still looked at my last film and said that was all they needed to see.”
After an emotional ceremony back in October in which Ryan verbally committed to the Tigers, he signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon along with Bech, who signed his letter of intent at St. Thomas More alongside teammate Dominic Zepherin, who signed with Yale.
"(Signing with LSU) was a dream come true,” Bech said. “I thought a little bit about a couple of other schools, but I knew that Baton Rouge is where I wanted to be. That's where my heart was. It means the world to me to carry on the family tradition and continue the legacy. I'm also going to create a new path and a new journey. It's going to be fun.”
The Acadiana area will see a lot of talent garnering the purple and gold soon, as Bech, Ryan and Nabers will be joined by St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard the following year.
“I had a talk with my uncle last night,” Nabers said. “He was like, ‘It ain’t nothing to drive 45 minutes from home rather than bringing Louisiana to Mississippi when you could just stay home.’ It was tough, but this decision was best for me. I talk to Sage a lot, he’s like one of my brothers along with Jack and Walker.
"He had talked to me last night and said we could be working out every Saturday because we’ll all be going to the same school and I was thinking about it, but I wasn’t sure yet. Then I just woke up this morning with it on my mind, and I just made my decision.”
These three weren’t the only area athletes to sign with an Southeastern Conference school, however, as 6-9, 292-pound offensive tackle Devon Manuel of Beau Chene signed his letter of intent with Arkansas.
“The Arkansas program is on the rise, so it was a good move for him (Manuel),” Beau Chene coach Sal Diesi said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but hopefully he’ll be able to rise to it. I’ve seen a drastic improvement in his footwork. He’s a big body and his strength has vastly improved. He will gain way more athleticism in the next 4-5 years. He’s a well-mannered kid who’s willing to learn and pick up the system fast. I’m proud of him and his family.”
Carencro defensive back Bailey Despanie signed his letter of intent with Tulane, and while he didn’t have a ceremony at school, he plans on doing so in February alongside his teammates, who plan on signing their letters then.
There were also some FCS commitments in the area, led by Ascension Episcopal offensive tackle Clay Ancelet, who signed with McNeese State.
“(Ancelet) is going to be great for them,” Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. “McNeese is getting a great young man who will do great things in his career. He’s a hard worker and a nasty guy up front. He’s a physical guy who works hard in the weight room, so they’ll be getting a good all-around player. I’m extremely proud of how he’s come along since his freshman year. He’s worked his tail off for this, so I’m really happy that he’s getting this opportunity.”
A couple of Texas Southern commitments also signed their letters in New Iberia defensive end Michael Akins and Acadiana High defensive tackle Tre Bossier.
In total, the Acadiana area had five players sign with FBS schools — four of which signed with SEC schools — and saw four more sign with FCS schools, for a total of nine signees on the day.