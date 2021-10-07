Fresh off winning its first football state championship since 1992, the expectations for the Carencro Bears remained quite lofty entering the 2021 season.
Sure, the Bears lost key players from last year’s Class 4A state championship team, but with a good core of players returning along with the development of younger players, Carencro believed a run at a repeat as 4A champions was more than possible.
However, things have not gone as planned for the Bears through the first five weeks of the season, compiling a 2-3 record.
“Things definitely haven’t gone as well as we would have liked so far,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “But that happens when you are playing with inexperienced kids. So, you use pre-district to try and find yourself as a team. To find your identity. Some kids progress quicker than others, but we’re still a work in progress.”
That progress will have to be expedited with the Bears traveling to face the unbeaten Teurlings Catholic Rebels (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 5-4A opener.
“Oh, they have got the ball rolling over there,” Courville said. “Teurlings is a team that is firing on all cylinders in all three phases. It has been impressive and what has made it even more impressive is that they’ve been doing it with a lot of young guys.”
The Rebels are led by sophomore quarterback Preston Welch and junior receiver Kentrell Prejean. Welch has completed 69 of 117 passes for 1,137 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Their quarterback is a tremendous talent,” Courville said. “Running with the football isn’t his first choice, but he is capable of hurting you with his legs. He can throw the football from different arm angles, and he has great vision for a young quarterback. No doubt he is going to be a force to reckon with for years to come.”
Prejean has caught 27 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns.
“When it comes to that kid, you can throw all of the measurables out of the window,” said Courville about the 5-9, 150-pound Prejean. “He not only has God-given speed, but he has tremendous heart.
“Defensively, we will have to properly execute eye discipline,” Courville continued. “Meaning, we will have to properly align to all the various formations they give you and be able to adjust properly to various types of shifts and motions.”
While the Bears’ record is below .500, their three losses against Acadiana, Lafayette High and Ruston were by a combined total of eight points.
“I know the old saying is you are what your record says you are, but that doesn’t apply to Carencro,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “Their record doesn’t indicate how good of a team they really are. They are 2-3, but they are about three plays away from being 5-0.”
Charpentier understands the difficulty that is on the horizon for the Rebels in district, but he knows the physicality that the Bears will bring to Friday’s contest.
“District 5-4A is rugged and it is a very physical district,” Charpentier said. “Right off the bat, we’re going to have to face probably the most physical team in the district. They graduated an unbelievable senior class, but they have done a great job with developing their younger kids. It doesn’t look like they’ve lost a beat.”
The Bears’ rushing attack led by Dontae Darjean (92-436, 5 TDs), Chantz Ceasar (79-355, 8 TDs) and Jaylon John (43-257, 2 TDs), who together are averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The trio has combined to rush for 1,048 yards on 214 carries and 15 touchdowns this year.
“Carencro’s still about 80 percent split back and the other 20 percent they are spread concept,” Charpentier said. “They still have some very good players, who are very disciplined and are more than capable of making plays. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
Courville believes it will be a challenge for his offense as well, as they attempt to execute against an aggressive Rebels defense led by seniors Thomas Buller, Conner Kleinpeter, Wil Judice and Reid Bourgeois.
“Defensively, Teurlings does a great job lining up and flying to the football,” Courville said. “They are always where they are supposed to be when the play develops, and they tackle well.”