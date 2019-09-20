ST. MARTINVILLE — The Breaux Bridge Tigers have the area's leading receiver in Southern Miss commit Dartravien "Pop" Girod, but coach Chad Pourciau has many more weapons in his arsenal.
Girod caught four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown Friday as Breaux Bridge defeated St. Martinville 39-19.
The visiting Tigers (3-0) tallied 418 yards of total offense with senior running backs Kavion Martin (16 carries, 111 yards) and Jacob Landry (9-105) combining for four touchdowns.
"We wanted this one badly," Pourciau said. "Our loss to St. Martinville last year left a bitter taste in our mouth."
After St. Martinville (1-2) went three-and-out on its first possession, the visiting Tigers drove 58 yards in four plays with Martin scoring on a 28-yard run.
Martin, who also scored on a 56-yard run in the second quarter, finished with 204 all-purpose yards.
"Kavion's been our guy," Pourciau said. "We ran him and threw the ball to him, and in the third quarter he started to cramp. Jacob stepped right in and made two or three nice runs."
Landry scored on a 10-yard reception and a three-yard run.
We have five skill guys we're comfortable with on offense," Pourciau said. "We don't mind giving any of them the ball. We have Pop and Kavion who we love giving the ball to, but those other guys are more than capable."
Tyrese Martin added a 68-yard kick return for Breaux Bridge.
"I don't know if we punted in the first half," said Pourciau, whose team built a 33-6 halftime lead. "Offensively, we had everything going. Our defense kept giving us good field position. We were able to sustain drives, and everything was going in the right direction."
St. Martinville didn't go down without a fight, however.
After Breaux Bridge fumbled away the second half kickoff, St. Martinville scored three plays later on a 29-yard pass from Brian Wiltz Jr. to D'Aaron Marshall.
Martin's lengthy return on the ensuing kickoff put Breaux Bridge in the red zone, but the Tigers were stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
"We fumble the opening kickoff of the third quarter and they go score," Pourciau said. "They got some momentum. Then we answered the bell and drive down to the three-inch line and don't get in. If we would have scored right there, I think we would have taken the wind out of their sails, but they stopped us."
After the goal-line stand, St. Martinville drove 99 yards to close within 33-19 on Mandrel Butler's 10-yard run with 2:01 remaining in the third, but Landry put the game out of reach with his second touchdown at the 7:37 mark of the fourth.
"They were able to make a push right there," Pourciau said. "We were tired. We have to get in better shape."
Girod, who caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Courville, didn't get any touches in the second half.
"We always say we need to get him at least 10 targets," Pourciau said of his star receiver. "In the first half, we were on track to do that. In the second half, I didn't do a good job of getting him the ball. We were going to try to pound the ball and run a little more, but when we did that, we couldn't keep possession long enough. There was poor play-calling by me.
"You know what I love about Pop? When you look at him, you say, 'I can cover him. He's not that big. He's not that fast.' But when those bright lights kick on, he looks bigger and he moves faster. He has that 'it factor.' No coaches know exactly how to describe 'it,' but he has it."
As Pourciau has repeatedly mentioned this season, his quarterback doesn't look like a first-year starter.
"In the first half, Courville was unbelievable," the Breaux Bridge coach said. "He made two throws with a defender draped all over our receivers' backs on the sideline where he placed the ball right on the money.
"He's a great kid, has all the tools. He's 6-foot-3. He gets it. He understands football, has arm strength, and has great skill guys to throw it to. I'm extremely pleased with how he's playing."
Courville, who completed 15 of his 23 passes for 208 and two touchdowns, said the season is moving along as he expected.
"Our timing was nice and fresh in the first half," the senior quarterback said. "All the little things were going right at that point. I was making the right reads, putting the ball in the right spot, and counting on my guys to make plays."