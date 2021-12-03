The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams were looking to return to the 5A state championship game in their quest for a three-peat, but the Ponchatoula Green Wave’s explosive offense stood in the way.
The Wreckin’ Rams delivered an excellent performance on offense, but they struggled to slow down the Green Wave’s explosive offense, who went on a 29-0 run beginning in the second quarter and into the fourth and secured a 43-36 victory to punch their ticket to the Dome.
The Green Wave offense hit several big plays through the air as well as on the ground with senior running back Braydon Johnson delivering 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“They (Ponchatoula) made some big plays on third down,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “That scoop and score was big too. They’re a good football team that’s well coached and made big plays.”
“That score they had before the half was big to put them within eight with a chance to get the ball back in the second half, but I thought we played extremely well on offense in the first half.”
That scoop and score occurred in the fourth quarter when the Wreckin’ Rams were driving to tie the game, as senior running back Omiri Wiggins fumbled, and five-star safety Jacoby Mathews returned it 56 yards to the house to put the Green Wave up two scores.
Wiggins had a great performance overall though, as he ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and his backfield mate Keven Williams also excelled with 142 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought they (Wiggins and Williams) played well,” McCullough said. “They (Ponchatoula) stopped us a few times in the second half, but besides that I thought our guys played well. They ran hard, blocked well, but we just didn’t have enough at the end.”
The Wreckin’ Rams fought back after being down 43-29 and delivered a strong drive capped off by a Williams touchdown to cut the Green Wave lead to seven, but their final drive ended in a turnover on downs after sophomore quarterback Ayden Trahan’s fourth down pass fell incomplete.
“I thought we played extremely hard the whole game,” McCullough said. “We scored, got a stop and got the ball back, but we just weren’t able to hit the big play at the end. The guys played extremely hard all season. They play hard every season.”
Trahan started the season at quarterback despite only being a sophomore, and while he experienced growing pains early on, he and the Wreckin’ Rams offense got better each week and were firing on all cylinders down the stretch.
“We had a bunch of young guys on offense that grew up and played extremely well,” McCullough said. “We improved as much as we have in a long time on offense. We started slow, but the last 11 games we played extremely well on offense.”
The Wreckin’ Rams finish the season 11-3, and while they didn’t quite reach their goal of a third-straight state championship, they had another successful season with a memorable senior class.
“I’m extremely proud of the senior class,” McCullough said. “These guys have been on varsity since their sophomore year and won two state championships in a row and fought till the end tonight. I couldn’t ask much more from them. They’re a great senior group that’s been really good in their four years here.”