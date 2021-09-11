The final score told a definitive story Friday night. Third-ranked Catholic High shut out top-ranked Acadiana 20-0 at Memorial Stadium.
From the Acadiana perspective, the road trip to Baton Rouge also was about what the future may hold as the final outcome.
“It comes down to making plays,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They (Catholic) are an excellent football team and they made them.
“We have a group of new starters who are getting their first taste of what this (varsity competition) is about. We got a sophomore quarterback who is going to get better every week. Later in the year, maybe week nine or week 10, hopefully we make those (big) plays.”
Catholic's defense prevented Acadiana from gaining momentum with two second-half stops set the tone for the Bears (2-0), who beat the Wreckin’ Rams (1-1) in a nondistrict game at home for the second straight year.
A fourth-and-1 stop at the CHS 11 on one possession and Jordan Toaston’s sack and fumble recovery deep in AHS territory in the second half halted Acadiana’s hopes for a comeback.
The Wreckin’ Rams had just two first downs in the opening half. It looked like the second half would be a different story. Acadiana took the kickoff and fashioned a 17-play, 72-yard drive. But on fourth-and-1 at the CHS 11, Catholic’s interior line led by Wes Woodward and Josh Johnson stopped Kevan Williams short of a first down.
“Wes Woodward and Josh Johnson held it down in the middle and we made plays,” Catholic’s Toaston said. Woodward finished with 10 tackles for the Bears. Williams led Acadiana with 62 yards on 16 carries.
Next, Catholic pinned Acadiana deep in its own territory with a 72-yard punt by Kylan Dupre. Toaston sacked quarterback Ayden Trahan to push Acadiana back to its six-yard line.
Two plays later, Toaston’s fumble recovery set up a short field for the Bears. Corey Singleton’s second touchdown run of a night staked the Bears a 17-0 lead with 9:42 remaining.
Singleton led Catholic with 81 yards on 16 carries and powered a 10-play 80-yard drive after the opening kickoff that gave the Bears an early lead. One of the few negatives for Catholic was 128 penalty yards.
“Team defense … it’s hard to say anybody stood out because everybody played their butts off,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “I am proud of whole defensive effort. We had a big stop on (each) end of the field.”
Catholic took a page from Acadiana’s playbook to open the game. The Bears drove 80 yards in 10 plays. Just two of the eight plays were passes and Singleton scored on a 16-yard run. Landon Carter booted two field goals for the Catholic.