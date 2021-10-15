CROWLEY — After Lafayette Christian’s 27-10 win over Notre Dame, the focus for Pioneers’ coach Lewis Cook was not on Xs and Os.
Sure, Cook said he wished he could have had some plays back — mainly a 48-yard pick-six right before halftime from LCA’s Brylan Green that put the Knights up 24-3. But Cook said he was impressed by LCA — not so much with the talent, but with how well Knights coach Trev Faulk and his coaching staff prepare their team for every game.
“I’ve played against teams with good players and they don’t play like that,” Cook said. “(LCA) coaches those players well and their players play. Everybody wants to talk about their good players and all the talent they have, but they never get the credit for how well they’re coached.”
Before Cook met with media for a post-game interview, he and Faulk shared a brief moment alone where Faulk said Cook expressed how impressed he was with how the Knights handled themselves. Faulk said he felt it was important to share Cook’s sentiments with his team after the game to let them know that one of the most respected coaches in the history of Louisiana high school football had such high praise for them.
“Coach Cook is a legend in our state,” Faulk said. “I personally have spent a lot of time with him over the years. He has helped me become the coach I am and he has a blueprint for what a program should look like and how to run a program.
“His words speak volumes to our kids and I made sure I shared that with them. That is a testament to the amount of work they put in and the amount of trust they have in what we are trying to do each and every day.”
The game was tied 3-3 with 4:17 to play in the second quarter when LCA rattled off 21 points to close out the half and take a 24-3 lead into halftime. Cook said the Pios game-planned away from Green, but Green still made the play on the interception which turned the game in LCA’s favor.
“We come out in the second half and score that touchdown, it's a 17-10 game,” Cook said. “All week long, we said ‘you have to know where No. 19 (Green) is.’ I should have said, ‘don’t throw it to No. 19’ because (Notre Dame quarterback Nick Swacker) knew where he was and threw right to him.
“That’s not Swack’s fault though. (LCA) gives the illusion that the player is open and (Green) makes up the ground. That’s why he makes all those interceptions.”
Faulk said Green has an incredible knack for finding the football and credited the work Green puts in as to why he’s seemingly always in a position to make those plays.
“He does a good job of understanding coverages and anticipating routes,” Faulk said. “He was in the right place and he did a good job on that play. It was a huge play.”
Cook said he is never happy with a loss, but he said he thought his team still got better Thursday night in defeat. He said his team “grinded” all night and said sometimes, the team on the other side is just better.
“There always comes a time when you just have to tip your hat to the other team,” Cook said. “They made the plays they had to make. Everything for us was a grind and we grinded.
“I’m proud of the way our guys played. They played their tails off. (LCA) are a well-coached football team and they have quality players. We went toe to toe with them tonight and I am proud of that.”
Faulk said Cook has been a blessing to him as a coach and to the LCA program as well. Faulk said among coaches, he thinks LCA does get the respect for being well-coached, but there is a fine line between appreciation and disrespect outside the coaching ranks.
“People will focus on the talent — and we have some tremendously talented kids in our program," he said. "We have been blessed. But as Coach Cook said, you have to take that talent and train them and put them in a position to do all those right things.
“I’m not too concerned about what the outside public perception is. I know me and my staff, we pour everything we have into this program and into these kids. We are trying to help them become better young men and better students and better football players. We take comfort and peace in knowing we are doing everything we can to help these kids become the best they can be.”