SULPHUR — Cameron Gauthier did it all in leading Opelousas Catholic past Ascension Catholic 8-3 in the Division IV semifinals Wednesday at McMurry Park.
Gauthier (10-0) stayed perfect on the year with a three-hitter and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs for Opelousas Catholic.
After yielding a single in the first inning, the junior right-hander didn't allow another hit until the fifth.
"I'm excited because this is the first time we've actually won in the semifinals," Gauthier said. "At the beginning of the season, I didn't have my curveball working, but later on I found it and since then I've been dominating on the mound."
After Ascension Catholic (25-7) scored a run in the fifth to close within 4-3, the sixth-seeded Vikings scored three in the sixth to support Gauthier, who struck out six.
"I told Gauthier after the fifth inning that the game was his to finish," Opelousas Catholic coach Justin Boyd said. "He pretty much got us here. He's now 10-0 on the year, and you can't pitch better than he has the last three weeks.
"Two or three weeks ago, he found his curve again. He had lost it for a while. He's been feeling really good the last couple of weeks. He has more than the fastball and was throwing strikes. He walked a few people but pitched out of some jams."
Ascension Catholic scored twice in the third without a hit. After a walk and a hit batsman, Gautier issued an intentional walk to clean-up hitter Rodney Blanchard to load the bases for the second-seeded Bulldogs, who evened the score at 2-2 when a grounder to second was mishandled.
"If we had made some plays on defense, we might have shut them out," Boyd said.
Opelousas Catholic (26-11) moved ahead 4-2 in the fifth on a two-run homer by Zach Mengarelli. Gauthier followed with a double to chase Ascension Catholic starter Tre Medine.
"He was due for one," Boyd said of Mengarelli, who was 3-for-4. "He hits fourth but is probably the smallest guy on my team. I think he's the only one who played on our semifinal team two years ago. He's played in two semifinals during his career.
"We found a way to score early, put a little pressure on them, and then had some big hits later. Obviously, the home run was huge and then we kept scoring. We knew they had a good offense. Their top five hitters were some of the top five we've seen all year."
In the sixth, a two-run triple by Devin Thierry and a sacrifice fly from Gautier gave the Vikings a 7-3 cushion.
"We didn't play well enough to win," Ascension Catholic coach Todd Landry said. "Congratulations to Opelousas Catholic. They played a really good game. Gauthier threw really good on the mound. We were behind in the count a lot, and they capitalized on it.
"He's one of the best pitchers we've seen. He threw a fastball in the mid-to-upper 80s for a strike, and threw a breaking ball for a strike. We knew it was going to be a challenge matching up with him on the mound."
Jacob Dunn was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored for the Bulldogs, while Blanchard went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
"Dunn has been really good for us all year in that lead-off spot," Landry said. "He's done a really good job all season and did a good job today.
"Our four-hole hitter, Blanchard, was a senior leader for us all year. The kid has had an all-state season. He probably hit .430 with big hits all year long."