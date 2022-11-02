When the high school football playoffs kickoff next week, the 208 teams participating will experience a postseason that is different from what they're used to in many ways.
All Lafayette Parish teams - except for Southside High - will no longer compete in the non-select playoffs and will play in the select brackets because of having students outside zones with academies.
“It’s going to take some getting used to,” Southside coach Josh Fontenot said. “The decision to put the school of choice schools with the private and charter schools makes sense in some ways. But we talked about it after the Carencro game that we may see them again in the playoffs and then we realized ‘No, we won’t.’”
Division non-select includes elite programs such as Zachary, Destrehan, West Monroe, Neville and Westgate, while Division I select will feature the likes of Acadiana High, John Curtis, Catholic pf Baton Rouge and Edna Karr, among others.
Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough, whose Wreckin’ Rams will compete in the select bracket, doesn’t believe either the select or non-select brackets provide an easier route to a title.
“There are still a bunch of good football teams on both sides,” McCullough said. “Both sides are going to have some pretty good competition and no matter which side you are on, it is going to be hard. It is hard to win a state championship. There are teams that can beat each other on both sides, so if we were to be combined back as 1 that would be tougher.”
In addition to the reclassifying of select and non-select, there is one less state championship game as eight champions will be crowned oppose to nine since the split format took over. In the non-select playoffs, there will be four divisions with 28 teams in each bracket, with the top four teams earning first-round byes. There will also be four divisions in the select playoffs, but only 24 teams in each bracket with the top eight earning opening-round byes.
“There are going to be some different teams in the brackets, but the biggest difference is the top eight getting byes,” McCullough said. “There is some difference, but unless you get a bye it is going to be the same process. You’ll have to win five games to win a state championship.”
Lafayette Christian, which has won four state championships in the past five years, remains select but they will be competing in Division II with District 4-4A members St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic. Not being in a 16-team bracket with so many byes is actually a welcomed change for the Knights.
“I’m excited about the possibility to compete against more teams,” LCA coach Trev Faulk said. “There is a lot of similarities between the postseason this year compared to previous years for us with the first-round byes. I’m glad for the potential of more games because the last two years we have had to win 3 games to get to the state finals. I’m an old-school traditionalist, so I like having to play 15 weeks and having 32-team brackets to win state. But I do feel like we moved a step closer to bringing more schools back together.”
Fontenot and McCullough agree there’s some good and bad to the possibility of receiving a bye week.
“There are benefits to getting a bye for a team like us where we don’t have a ton of depth,” said Fontenot, whose Sharks could be in contention for a first-round bye with a win at 7 p.m. Thursday against Sam Houston. “We’re looking at being a 4 or 5-seed and maybe getting a bye if we win. That would be good because it would give us a chance to rest. But we’re happy and we believe we will be in a good position to make a run.”
Even though it's the first year of a new format, Fontenot admits he would like to see some changes, like not having schools in different classifications competing in the playoffs against each other.
“My biggest complaint and it has always been my complaint going all the way back to my days at Crowley is having teams face teams in the playoffs who are twice their size,” Fontenot said. “We still have that problem now. Teams at the top of 4A in enrollment are having to play in the 5A playoffs and it is the same in 3A with those teams having to play in 4A. You’re having schools who aren’t in the same classification competing in the playoffs against each other. I just think that is putting teams at a disadvantage. It is something that needs to be addressed and it is not being addressed.”