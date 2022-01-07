Led by left-footed freshman scoring machine Emma Arceneaux, the Southside Sharks girls soccer team is enjoying its best season in school history.
Arceneaux, who scored both of the Lady Sharks' goals in Thursday's 2-1 non-district win at Ascension Episcopal. has been the top offensive threat this season for her team.
"She just beats people," Lady Sharks coach Deb Langlinais said of Arceneaux.
"She has an innate sense of when to explode and when to get by people. She has a strong, solid left foot and she puts herself in the right place at the right time."
Arceneaux isn't the only left-footed freshman standout for Southside, which is 9-3-2 and ranked No. 9 in Division I. Left-back Briley Angelle has also been playing well, said Langlinais, who wasn't necessarily expecting big things in the duo's first varsity season.
"Talent is one thing, but once they get under the lights, it's a different experience," Langlinais said of the freshmen. "You never know until the rubber meets the road, but they've proved themselves as of January."
Arceneaux showed her quick-strike capability by punching in both goals within a two-minute span against the Lady Blue Gators (3-4-1). One goal was unassisted and sophomore Emily Romero provided an assist.
The start to the season has been a pleasant surprise to Langlinais, who lost a large group of seniors from last year's team that reached the Division I playoffs.
"We graduated a massive senior class," she said. "We were a little concerned coming into this season having graduated so many people, but honestly it's been surprisingly good."
There's no question that the Lady Sharks have talent and numbers with a roster that includes nearly 40 players, but Langlinais credited her team's chemistry as the primary factor for the group's success.
"The chemistry is incredible," she said. "It's really all the off the field stuff and leadership on the team that have enabled us to have success. Kicking the ball is the same year to year, but the chemistry sets us apart."
Junior goalkeeper Kadence Walker, a transfer from Texas, has helped limit opponents to 14 goals in 14 games with six clean sheets. The backline, led by junior Mallory McAnally, has been a stabilizing force.
Seniors Maddy McGill and Caroline Bowen have helped develop the younger players. Center-midfielder Brooklyn Crouch preserved a game by stepping in at goalie, and freshman Juliana Cantrall has cracked the starting lineup.
"A lot of our success this season has been the culmination of the past few years," Langlinais said. "This senior class is the first freshman class to come through Southside.
"They've come together from the beginning to help set the tradition and establish the culture. What we're seeing now has been four years in the making."