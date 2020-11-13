OPELOUSAS For most every high school program in Acadiana, it’s been a hectic season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But don’t tell Church Point head coach John Craig Arceneaux that it’s been anything but productive for his team.
Game cancellations, rescheduling and on-the-fly adjustments have made this a season like no other before. Yet, it gave Church Point an opportunity to see something it doesn’t get to very often in its 44-21 win over Opelousas Catholic.
That spectacle? A healthy dose of a pass-first, pass-often attack.
It didn’t matter that Opelousas Catholic was without Division I football commit Keon Coleman, out for this game with an ankle injury. The Vikings have been who they are for a while now under head coach Thomas David.
Seeing a team that put up 40 pass attempts - 21 in the first quarter alone - was something that has caused the Bears to make earlier-than-planned playoff exits in the past. One wouldn’t know it based on Friday’s performance, with the Bears (5-0) constantly pressuring OC quarterback Drake Guidry and even forcing a first-quarter pick-6 by junior do-it-all Andy Briceno.
“It was pass, pass, pass at practice,” Briceno said. “We knew it was going to be 80 percent passes tonight. But, we worked well together and fought hard to get this (win).”
A 19-point first quarter would prove vital as the Bears would hit the skids in the second.
“We started really fast and put up 19 points in the first quarter and kind of relaxed after that,” Arceneaux said. “Then we turned the ball over and gave them the momentum.”
That momentum turned a dominant first quarter into a slim 19-14 halftime lead sprung by OC's offense finding life after a pair of Church Point turnovers.
Then came halftime, and a wrinkle that turned the game on its head. Arceneaux turned to Briceno, a smart and physical athlete who seemingly can do anything asked of him on the football field.
It was the pick-6 in the first half. In the third quarter, a 26-yard touchdown run. The added dimension of Briceno seemed to open up other running lanes for backfield mates Gavin Richard and Tylon Citizen, who himself had a game-high 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“Andy’s a kid that can play quarterback, both halfbacks, fullback. Defensively he can play (both) linebacker spots and can move up high and play safety. He’s truly loves the game and we can use him all over the field.”
The uncertainty only continues for Church Point. Their originally scheduled week eight game against Pine Prairie has been cancelled. That will leave the Bears scrambling for an opponent, as it has been for most teams in the area this season.
Arceneaux seems calmer than most about all of that. After all, it makes these weeks feel more like a playoff prep than it usually world.
“This was good pick up for us because of what they do on offense,” Arceneaux said. “We knew they’d be really coached up on defense. We needed to see someone that wanted to throw it 50 times a game because we know we’re going to draw those types of teams in the playoffs. We just can’t get practice reps that look like these game reps.”