She hadn’t gotten in the batter’s box since Feb. 27 against Alabama due to a thumb injury.
And UL junior outfielder Raina O’Neal didn’t waste any time making an impact to kick off the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 6-0 win over Coastal Carolina on Friday at Lamson Park.
With a runner on third and two outs in the bottom of the first, O’Neal tripled home Sophie Piskos, who had tripled herself with one out.
“It was great,” O’Neal said. “I was trying not to put too much pressure on myself coming back, but to be able to have big results in a testament to how much coach Gerry (Glasco) has been helping me get back and how much work we’ve put in.”
Actually Glasco was almost as relieved as O’Neal after the big hit because he quickly regretted starting her out in the clean-up.
At first, Glasco thought about starting O’Neal down in the order, but then thought maybe in the No. 3 hole to get her more at-bats.
Finally, he settled on batting her fourth.
“Then I thought, that was really a dumb coaching move to put her where she’d have pressure in your first at-bat with two outs … and she delivers a triple and is off and running,” Glasco explained. “She’s just a great player and great players have a way to make things work no matter what coaching decision you make.”
O’Neal later homered in the fifth.
“We’ve done live batting the last two or three days and I’ve been shocked,” Glasco said. “She doesn’t look like she’s missed a beat in practice.”
O’Neal return overshadowed a fabulous pitching performance by Kandra Lamb, who didn’t mind.
“I was so happy for her,” Lamb said of O’Neal. “The amount of work she does behind the scenes and the amount of time after she had her surgery, I’m so proud of her and so happy for her, especially what happened tonight.”
In the circle, Lamb took a perfect game to the seventh inning, but Coastal broke through with three hits in the seventh.
“Regardless of what was happening or not, we needed to win tonight,” Lamb said. “If they get a hit, they get a hit. My goal was to keep them below our runs scored at the end of the day.”
Lamb only needed 76 pitches in tossing the shutout with no walks and five strikeouts.
“It felt good tonight,” Lamb said. “It felt easy. We got strikes ahead early in the count. We weren’t throwing too many pitches.”
In addition to O’Neal, Laney Credeur helped out offensively at 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Stormy Kotzelnick led off the fifth with a solo homer.
O’Neal’s comeback party came at a perfect time after Maddie Hayden suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s win over Houston.
“You never want anyone to get injured,” O’Neal said of Hayden. “For me, I’ve been through a lot of injuries, so I know how it feels. She’s really staying strong and she has a good mindset.”
Meanwhile, Jourdyn Campbell continues to take batting practice and is closer to returning.
UL improved to 36-11 and 18-4 in league play with the win. The series concludes with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.