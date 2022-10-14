KAPLAN - Erath scored 30 consecutive points en route to a 37-22 District 5-3A win at Kaplan on Thursday.
The Bobcats (4-3, 1-1) opened the scoring on their first drive on a 5-yard run by Blake Dautreuil, then overcame two interceptions and 16 straight points from the Pirates.
Dautreuil finished with 118 yards on 18 carries. Austin Hebert added two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Lynkon Romero accounted for two touchdowns.
"I'm proud of our guys," Bobcats coach Eric LeBlanc said. "This is two weeks in a row where we've played well offensively.
"Blake and Lynkon both ran the ball well. We had some read-option plays go right for us. Both of those guys hit the holes hard. I'm sure they're going to be sore in the morning."
Kaplan fullback Caden Campisi got the Pirates (4-3, 1-1) on the scoreboard with a 65-yard run with 1:10 to go in the first quarter.
Rayne Mire's 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Carter Perry in the second quarter extended the Kaplan lead before the Bobcats seized the momentum.
Campisi, the area's leading rusher, was averaging 217 yards rushing per game, but the Bobcats loaded the box and limited the senior to 122 yards - 110 in the first half.
"We gave up the deep ball late and the tight end jump pass in the second quarter, but the defensive coaches had a great plan, and we executed it," LeBlanc said.
Erath took a 17-16 lead on a 40-yard Dylan Joseph field goal on the last play of the first half before adding two third-quarter touchdowns.
The Bobcats amassed 413 yards of total offense with 21 first downs and were 5 of 7 on fourth-down conversions.
Romero, who entered the game with 150 rushing yards this season, carried 14 times for 83 yards and completed 14 of 23 passes for 157 yards.
"Kaplan was giving the quarterback run to us, so Lynkon did what he does in practice," LeBlanc said. "He read the defense and it was off to the races. We were able to block off the box and he did a great job with it."
"The coaches on the other side did a good job. They caught onto our offensive checks, but I'll tell you what: our guys battled. Props to our wideouts. They caught a couple of seam routes that made the defense back off from blitzing."
Romero spread his passes around to Cameron Soirez (5-63), Christian Pillette (4-39), Austin Hebert (4-34, TD) and Mason Hebert (1-21).
Daylon Landry and Landon Cheek, who also caught a touchdown pass from Mire, intercepted Romero in the first half, but the junior quarterback retained his confidence.
"The great thing is that we talked about it on the sideline," LeBlanc said. "We talked about how a turnover isn't the end of the world. We just have to fix it."
Mire completed 13 of 17 passes for a season-high 218 yards for the Pirates. His 58-yard pass to Cheek in the fourth quarter concluded the scoring.