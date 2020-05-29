When Shaquay Hunt first got to J.S. Clark Leadership Academy in Opelousas, the Bulldogs’ athletic department wasn’t even part of the LHSAA.
In three short years, the basketball program reached the state semifinals for the first time and the track and field squad has won two straight state championships under the guidance of CEO and founder Tiffanie Lewis.
Looking back on his journey, Hunt admits it’s been fun making a mark.
”It was really kind of funny because everybody thought we were going to be the underdogs, but we really came up and made it bigger than most schools around Opelousas,” Hunt said. “During summer league, we beat a school called Lincoln Prep and they were like, ‘We never thought y’all could beat us.’ They didn’t even know who we were.”
Hunt made more history this week when he signed the first athletic college scholarship in the school’s short history, extending basketball career at NAIA program Jarvis Christian of Hawkins, Texas.
“It means a lot,” Hunt said. “I’ve been setting the image for all the young kids around here, because they all look up to me. It made me proud to really stand out.”
Hunt earned Class B All-State recognition after averaging 20.8 points and 10 rebounds a game for the Bulldogs.
“He scored a lot of points in the pain,” Lewis said. “Defensively, he shut down everybody’s top player.”
Hunt was also a high jumper on Clark’s state title track squads.
Lewis said she didn’t envision the school’s athletic department progressing so quickly.
“They’re students first,” she said. “We were just using athletic as a way to connect with them.”
Lewis’ original plan was to move on from being the basketball coach, but “filling a position during COVID-19 is very, very difficult.”
Hunt’s dream to play beyond his senior year in high school actually began in middle school.
“My eighth grade coach always told me, ‘You’re not playing for a trophy. You’re playing for a scholarship’,” he said. “ I took that into consideration.”
But then that goal began to fade.
“After a while, I stopped thinking about it, because I felt like nobody was watching me, so I wouldn’t get any recognition,” said Hunt, who was also recruited by Centenary. “But after the Top 28, I was like, ‘I think I need another four years of basketball.’ ”
Hunt also realizes that his work is only just beginning.
“Academically, I’ve got to work on my study habits and my test-taking skills,” Hunt said. “Athletically, I’ve got to work on shooting from the outside, not just protecting the rim because I’m going to be playing against bigger players, and I’ve got to work on handling the ball and reading the defense better.”