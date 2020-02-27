After getting upset in the quarterfinals last year, Teurlings Catholic's baseball team is looking to regain the form that produced state titles from 2016-2018.
To do that, coach Michael Thibodeaux will need big seasons from several new starters.
"We lost a lot of players," Thibodeaux said. "We're replacing everybody in the infield except for third base and two of the three outfielders."
Peyton LeJeune, a first-team All-Metro performer, is now at LSU-Eunice. As a senior, LeJeune hit .432 and won seven games on the mound for Teurlings, which went 26-11.
"He was our No. 1 pitcher, shortstop and leadoff batter," Thibodeaux said. "He really got us going for a couple of years. That's some big shoes to fill.
"Ty LeBlanc, our left fielder, led us in batting average. He's at Baton Rouge Community College. Our No. 2 pitcher, Braxton Gallet, is at LSU-Alexandria along with Connor Dickinson, our first baseman."
The Rebels also lost Dain Turner, a two-year starter at catcher.
Right fielder Ben Tate and third baseman Jack Judice are returning starters who will anchor the middle of the lineup this season.
"Ben is a junior," Thibodeaux said. "He started some games as a freshman so he has some experience under his belt. Jack will hit behind Ben in the No. 4 or 5 spot."
Tate is committed to Tulane, and freshman shortstop Cale Comeaux is committed to Mississippi State.
"Cale Comeaux is a big hitter," his coach said. "We're expecting some big things from him.
"Having a freshman at shortstop hasn't happened often around here, but he seems to be mature beyond his age. He's a real aware baseball player with a lot of potential. He's a big, physical, kid."
In the season opener Wednesday at home, Teurlings defeated Acadiana 6-3.
Seven Rebels collected hits with Comeaux, Tate and Judice — the three, four and five hitters — combining for four hits, two RBI and two runs.
Tate, the cleanup hitter, had a double and a triple. He also recorded two strikeouts while pitching a scoreless final inning in relief of starter Connor Macip.
Macip scattered four hits over six innings with four strikeouts.
"Connor was very efficient," Thibodeaux said of the UNO signee. "I'm proud of him. He's basically a first-year starter for us. He's worked hard. We know he has stuff, a high ceiling. He's a big, tall kid. That's what UNO saw in him, as well. He came out and did his job.
"Connor is at the top of our rotation, along with Ben. They give us a nice 1-2 punch. Our No. 3, at the time, would be Comeaux. Kaden Boulet is a guy who started some last year. He's another good one who will pitch and play some infield."
Designated hitter Cameron Delhomme was 2-for-3 with two runs, while leadoff hitter Connor Kleinpeter also had a single and scored.
"Kleinpeter is a sophomore who is contributing and will hit leadoff," Thibodeaux said. "He's playing in left field. We have (outfielder) Jackson Andrepont, a new starter who can really go, and we have Larkin Spring, who will get a lot of playing time and start a lot of games.
"He was the leading rusher for the football team. Larkin is a kid that can get it. He's a good athlete."
Second baseman Oakley Bourque, batting eighth in the lineup, added a single and a run, and catcher Peyton Prejean had an RBI single in the nine-hole.
"Oakley Bourque is a new starter," Thibodeaux said. "He spotted some starts last year on the mound and is a real heads-up kid, a hard-nosed player. We're excited about him and what he can do in our lineup."
The season opener was played in honor of UL coach Tony Robichaux who died last summer.
"I'm proud of our team," Thibodeaux said. "I think Coach Robe would have been proud of our effort because it was very blue-collar, very much the way that we play and the way that he coached.
"It's a tribute to the hard work these guys have put in in the preseason to honor that man with a big win over a great 5A team. I think Acadiana is going to be really good this year."