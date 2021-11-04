St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie isn't surprised with the success of receiver Jack Hines, who leads the Cougars with 43 catches for 660 yards and nine TDs.
Although Hines is a first-year starter, Savoie expected big things from the 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior.
"Jack is a kid we've known about for a while," Savoie said. "He got injured early last season, but we knew at that time he was going to be a factor. The fact that he was in the mix with the group of receivers we had last year shows how good a player he is."
The Cougars (5-4, 3-1 District 5-4A) have won three straight games heading into Friday's home non-district matchup with East St. John (3-3), and they've done it without star quarterback Walker Howard, who fractured his fibula in the third quarter of a 51-27 loss to Ruston.
Without Howard, STM lost 41-13 to Westgate in Week 6, but the offense found its stride in wins over Teurlings Catholic (41-35), Northside (51-13) and Carencro (35-28).
Sophomore quarterbacks Sam Altman (27-46, 491 yards passing, 6 TDs) and Will Taylor (47-68, 519, 4 TDs) have quickly progressed after being elevated to co-starters.
Their favorite targets have been Hines, Jackson Guerin (27-403, 3 TDs) and Christian McNees, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior transfer from Notre Dame who has 30 catches for 436 yards and a TD.
"McNees is a great complement to Jack," Savoie said. "McNees is a larger, more physical receiver while Jack is just a very smooth athlete. During his routes, Jack is able to manipulate his body and do complicated things simply where you watch and say, 'Oh my, that was a heckuva play.'"
Erath's Pillette on fire
Despite missing the first two weeks of the season while on quarantine, Erath sophomore Christian Pillette ranks third among metro area receivers with 792 yards on 26 catches and eight TDs.
Last week, Pillette had a career-high 206 yards and three TDs on six catches in a 39-30 win against Crowley.
"Christian was a backup running back as a freshman who started a couple games on defense for us," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said.
"We have a senior running back in Trent Bristo, so we moved Christian to receiver and he has taken advantage of his opportunities He's not a polished receiver yet, but he nas naturally good hands and, when the ball is in the air, he's been showing that he'll find a way to get it."
Erath quarterback Lynkon Romero is second among metro area passers with 1,963 yards and 20 TDs. Pillette leads the team in receiving, followed by Coy Broussard (30-436, 5 TDs), Austin Hebert (20-327, 3 TDs) and David Richard (14-225, 4 TDs).
"At the beginning of the summer, Christian faced a big learning curve at receiver," LeBlanc said. "It was a position he'd never played before. David Richard took Christian under his wing and showed him how to run routes. He owes a lot of his success to David."
Currently at No. 14 in the LHSAA Class 3A power ratings, the Bobcats (7-2, 2-1 6-3A), hope to secure a home playoff game with a win against No. 3 Abbeville (8-1, 2-1) Friday.
Red-hot Rams face rival
When Acadiana travels to Lafayette High Friday, the Wreckin' Rams (7-2, 5-0 District 3-5A) are looking to win their seventh straight game, while the Mighty Lions (5-4, 3-3) hope to upset the two-time state champions for the first time since 2006.
"Acadiana has been on the winning side every time, so this rivalry hasn't meant much lately," Mighty Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. "But the kids all know each other. They've played together since middle school and are familiar with each other."
"There is something about winning games against other teams who are from the same city, but it's not necessarily any different from when we play Carencro or other teams in the city," Wreckin' Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "Coach Figaro does a good job. Their defense plays extremely hard, and their quarterback (Grayson Saunier) is a really good player."
Saunier, who has passed for 1373 yards and 15 TDs with only three interceptions, also leads the Lions in rushing with 498 yards and six TDs. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior will face a tough test against an Acadiana defense that is allowing only 11 points per game.
Last week, Barbe managed only 113 yards of total offense in a 42-0 loss to Wreckin' Rams. Barbe receiver Jamaal Levi was leading the state with 172 yards per game, but the junior was limited to 33 yards on four catches by the Acadiana secondary,
"We played tremendous defense last week," McCullough said. "As a team, I think we're getting better. We had our best week of preparation and our best week of practice. Hopefully we will carry that into Friday's game."