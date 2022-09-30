Teurlings Catholic has been firing on all cylinders so far this season, and that only continued Friday against the Breaux Bridge Tigers.
Behind a stellar night from quarterback Preston Welch in the passing game and a stifling defense, the Rebels rolled to a 38-0 victory over the Tigers to improve to 5-0 overall.
“I’m really happy that we took them out of the game early,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “But even more importantly, staying healthy is a big part to being successful and I’m glad to see us come away from this game healthy.”
Welch was nothing short of spectacular against the Tigers, as he passed for five touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of the game.
“To throw five touchdowns in a half is great,” Charpentier said. “Preston id a great job of finding the open receiver and getting them the ball.”
Welch, who didn’t attempt a pass in the second half, completed 10 of 11 passes for 179 yards. He threw touchdowns to four different receivers in Kyle Stephens, KJ James, Kentrell Prejean and Bradford Cain.
Cain caught two touchdowns in the win and finished with 78 yards on two receptions, while Prejean had four catches for 90 yards.
“Preston really understands defensive structure,” Charpentier said. “He has really been locked In all season.”
With Welch and the offense lighting up the scoreboard, the Rebels’ defensive unit continued to wreak havoc against the Tigers. The Rebels intercepted four passes, recorded six sacks, and held the Tigers to 133 yards (70 rushing, 63 passing) of total offense. Kaleb Daniels, Austin David, Allan Hayes and Matthieu Meche each had an interception for the Rebels.
“Hats off to the defense for pitching a shutout,” Charpentier said. “Anytime you can take the ball away that is a huge deal and that is two weeks in a row that we have been able to do that.”
James led the way with two sacks, while Owen DeBoisblanc, Maddox Morrogh and Reid Broussard each recorded one sack each. JW Prejean and Conner Smith each had a half sack in the win.
“Our defense is doing a great job of being unpredictable and masking our lack of size,” Charpentier said. “They did a great job of giving our offense extra possessions which only helps increase our chances of scoring.”
Despite the dominating performance by the Rebels, Charpentier did see room for improvement on offense.
“Offensively, we have got to get better in the running game,” said Charpentier, whose Rebels rushed for 81 yards on 29 carries. “We have to get more positive plays in the run game. We’re an explosive offense, but you want to be able to run the football when trying to close out games. We have to find a way to finish off games better than we have been.”