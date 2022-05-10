Long before he became an accomplished high school wrestling and football coach, Stephen “Tank” Lotief was a college student eager to learn the ropes in the late 1980s.
His teacher was Ricky Vicknair.
“I’d go watch (wrestling) practice,” Lotief said. “I did the stats for him. I learned all my wrestling from him.
“I mimicked his practices. I learned everything from him.”
Eventually, Vicknair hired Lotief to take over Northside High School's wrestling program where he’d coach the likes of future Olympian and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The duo also coached an aspiring young Vikings football player named Bryson Bernard … better known today as Cupid.
It all started with Vicknair’s passion to coach and preach the values of hard work. Vicknair died last Thursday and his funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday with a 2 p.m. visitation at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley.
“He was very selfless,” Tank Lotief said. “The man was there 24-7. He never missed school. He was first guy at school and the last guy to leave school all the time. He taught you to put the time in. It’s not an 8 to 5 job.
“He’d sacrifice for those kids. He’d pick them up and bring them home. If he had to feed them, he fed them.”
Neither Cormier or Bernard remembered talking to Vicknair their freshman seasons at Northside High, but a whole different world opened up for them as sophomores.
“I remember thinking he was different than any other coach I ever had to that point,” Cormier said. “He was going to tell you how he felt and he was going to work you hard. Coach Vick was going to put you through the wringer.”
Naturally that wasn’t for many of Cormier’s teammates.
“I think about a man that literally had a way that many of us didn’t truly understand in the moment as kids,” Cormier said. “He was hard, but I think that we needed hard. It wasn’t an easy area to try to impart wisdom and teach kids about how much bigger the world was outside of where we were in that moment.”
Initially the UL graduate was the defensive coordinator at Northside, which reached the 1984 semifinals led by future NFL linebacker Adam Bob, as well as help grow the new sport of wrestling.
In 1989, he handed the wrestling program to Lotief and became Northside’s head football coach through the 1999 season.
“I think because he was so hard on us to try to help us understand that the world was bigger and there was so much past Moss Street to Dunand Street to Pecan Orchard that a lot off people didn’t accept it,” Cormier explained. “But for the ones that did, like myself and Adam Bob, we really did accomplish some truly special things.”
At his core, Vicknair was a defensive mind.
“He was always at clinics,” Lotief said. “He was always trying to learn what to do. He was a technician guy. What I give him credit for that most people don’t know is that he was one of the first guys to leave the ’50’ defense that everybody were running around here and went to a four-man front.
“He went to a 4-2-5, because he didn’t have enough linemen. So he was kind of an innovator.”
In other words, he was never fearful of trying to new things.
“He’d kind of roll the dice a little bit without putting himself in jeopardy a whole lot,” Lotief said. “He’d always say, ‘If we don’t know what we’re doing, the other team surely don’t know what we’re doing,’ but he was still sound.”
To this day, Cormier said he can still hear Vicknair’s words as he coaches his sons.
“His attention to detail was second to none,” Cormier said. “While watching football now, I can still remember his voice in my mind in regards to reading where the play is going and seeing what’s supposed to happen.
“All those same lessons I teach my son’s football team. I coach the defensive side and all those things he told me — recognizing how to read where the guards are going and looking for tells whenever they get in their stances — he helped me pick up on all those things. That’s why my last year, I had such a fantastic season because of all those lessons had come to fruition.”
While Vicknair was no wrestling expert when the sport came to Lafayette four decades ago, the native of Reserve simply attacked it with hard work.
“In wrestling, we’d practice every day except Christmas,” Lotief remembered. “In my opinion, wrestling is a little bit of technique, but it’s more heart and determination and just pure guts.
“That’s how he taught it. Before any of them got on a wrestling mat, they were running. He said, ‘We’re going to learn how to wrestle tired,’ which I thought was a pretty good idea and I kept that going.”
The value of hard work really rang true in Bernard’s experience as a Northside High wide receiver. As a sophomore, he had hopes of starting, but had two seniors in front of him on the depth chart.
“He was the first coach that made me realize that if I truly could outwork somebody, then I could have a shot,” Bernard said. “Whoever outworks who, I’m going to play you. I ended up starting that 10th grade year.
“Coach was hardcore, but he was just about if you worked hard, you got a shot. He wasn’t a favoritism guy. He couldn’t care less about who your dad was or who your mom was, if you could play and you worked hard, you could get in.”
Bernard said Vicknair always called him ‘Preacher’ because “my dad was in the ministry at the time and I didn’t curse.”
Last year, Bernard visited Vicknair’s home and the coach hadn’t changed.
“Aww, that’s Preacher,” Bernard recalled his former coach’s reaction as he entered. “What’s going on Preacher? We talked for about an hour. That was the person who taught me about hard work. I wasn’t the most athletic kid. I wasn’t born with all of these athletic gifts, but I worked hard and he rewarded that.”
Bernard contends some of Vicknair’s reputation was misinterpreted.
“Deep down, he was a soft-hearted dude, but man, he was a defensive coach,” he exclaimed. “You can’t be all nice and stroking egos. He coached Daniel Cormier for God’s sake. We had the most treacherous defense around. That defense would hit you everywhere you went and it all came from Coach.”
A season after leaving Northside, Lotief and Vicknair joined forces with legendary head coach Lewis Cook at Notre Dame. Cook and Vicknair attended UL together, Cook later recruited Northside High as a UL assistant coach and the Vikings played Cook’s Crowley Gents.
Lotief soon left the Pios to become a head football coach at several schools, while Vicknair stayed as Notre Dame’s defensive line coach until 2017.
“Vick was a football coach,” Cook said. “He put in the time. He loved coach and he loved coaching. He covered all the bases. It just meant a lot. It wasn’t a job to him. It was a way of life to him and Tank became the same way.
“If you played for Vick, you remembered playing for Vick. You didn’t forget those days.”
Cook said former Northside High running back and future McNeese State wide receiver Jermaine Martin recently visited his old coach and presented him with his All-Star Game MVP plaque as a gift.
“That’s a great example that kids weren’t just players to Vick,” Cook said. They were children. He cared about them and the kids sense that. They know right away. You can’t trick them. Vick always looked after them.
“He had that kind of gruff exterior, but he had a huge heart. He really cared about kids. He pulled no punches, but the kids loved him.”
Almost three decades later, Cormier still relishes those conversations with Vicknair.
“When you’re rough and tough and you’re coaching a whole bunch of Black kids and you’re having to relate to them in ways that they don’t really see … some people shut off,” Cormier said. “But it was in those moments that you end up in that office after practice or end up with him when the season’s over where you really see how much that man cared about you.
“How he’d try to tell me that I had big things out there in the world for me and that if I continued to get my school work done and apply myself that I could truly go out in the world and accomplish something special.”