NEW ORLEANS -- Pitching and defense have been two areas where Gauthier Amedee has excelled this summer.
Those two facets along with aggressive base running played key roles in the Wombats’ opening victory of the American Legion Baseball State Tournament Saturday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Starter Dwain Guice and reliever Austin Bankert collaborated on a four-hitter while center fielder Zane Zeppuhar, first baseman Jack Merrifield and left fielder Jordan Badame drove in runs in a 4-1 victory against Refuel in the Wombats’ tournament opener.
East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee (28-2), which had an opening-day bye on Friday, won its sixth straight outing and 25th in 26 games to advance into Sunday’s winner’s bracket against Jesuit-based Retif Oil (16-3-1) in the second game of a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Shaw-based Refuel (11-4) had a five-game winning streak broken in falling to 1-1 in the tournament and into Sunday’s loser’s bracket. The Second District East champions play in the second game of a 9 a.m. doubleheader against Saturday’s winner of an elimination game between the St. Landry Indians and Noranda Bulldogs.
“There are two things we know are going to show up each day and that’s our pitching and defense,’’ GA coach Marty Luquet said. “One feeds off of the other.’’
The Southeast Division champion Wombats feasted behind both, starting with the pitching of Guice and Bankert and an error-free defensive effort that featured a magnificent play by center fielder Mason Zeringue in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Zeringue fired a strike from straight away center to throw out a Refuel baserunner at home plate attempting to score from second base on a single with what would have been the game’s first run.
The Wombats then scored all four of their runs half an inning with aggressive base running by leadoff hitter Brayden Caskey accounting for the second and decisive run. Caskey scored from second base and shortstop Preston Thrash from third on a Zane Zeppuhar grounder when Refuel attempted an unsuccessful double play attempt.
Merrifield then singled sharply to center field for the third run and Badame later followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Guice and Bankert all the support they would need.
“Brayden is our leadoff man and he’s the spark plug,’’ Luquet said. “He was running hard through (the play). It’s easier to let him run than it is to stop him because he isn’t going to stop.’’
Bankert, 4-1, earned the victory after allowing four hits and one run in four innings. Bankert struck out three and walked four while surrendering a lone run in the seventh.
Guice exited after three no-hit innings as a precautionary measure due to a 57-minute weather delay caused by lightning strikes in the area around Kirsch Rooney.
Zeringue and catcher Reed Babin each went 2-for-3 to pace Gauthier Amedee’s seven-hit attack off three Refuel pitchers. Zeppuhar doubled in four at-bats and scored a run in addition to driving in the game’s first two run on his groundout.
Luquet hopes Saturday’s challenge from Refuel eases some of the tension weighing on the Wombats, who entered as a tournament favorite to win their first state since 2013 following a semifinals exit last summer.
“Coming in 27-2, everybody thought we might have been invincible and we’re not,’’ Luquet said. “And we are not, because this is kids ball. So things can change. Kids can play really well and then play not so well.
“We spent the whole year talking about this weekend. So they probably were a little tight. But now you get one under your belt and you hope they come out (Sunday) and play relaxed.’’
“We’ve got a very good team and we’ve got to take care of business,’’ Zepphhar said. “We’ve got a good chance to win state and regional and advance to North Carolina (the American Legion World Series). We just can’t slack off against anybody.’’
BEST CHEVROLET 4, DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 2: All-State right-hander Cory Cook struck out 10 and walked three while allowing just two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings to ignite De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet to victory in its tournament opener on day two of the state tourney.
Cook additionally played a key role in Best’s offensive by teaming with catcher Coedy Fonseca to deliver two-out, two-run singles in the first and fifth innings respectively.
Right-hander Grant Goodbee completed Best’s tournament opening victory by striking out two, walking two and allowing one hit and one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings.
Best (6-7) advanced into Sunday’s winner bracket against the Southland Hogs (25-6) at 3:30 p.m. De La Salle-based Best is making its first state tournament appearance since 1968, according to tournament officials.
Rummel-based Deanie’s (9-7) dropped into the loser’s bracket after recording a 7-4 victory against Destrehan-based ES&H on Friday. Deanie’s has drawn its third consecutive 9 a.m. outing with a Sunday elimination game pairing against Destrehan-based ES&H, 3-2 winner against the Crowley Millers.
ES&H 3, CROWLEY MILLERS 2: ES&H scored two unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a Crowley error and reliever Joshua MacCord recorded the final two outs by working out of a bases-loaded jam on a ground out to allow the Destrehan-based team to escape elimination in a Saturday loser’s bracket game.
ES&H (12-10) improved to 1-1 and faces Rummel-based Deanie’s Seafood at 9 a.m. Sunday in a rematch of each team’s tournament opener.
Third baseman Avery Schexnaydre had 2 RBI and left fielder Joshua Vicknair the third to give ES&H starter Timothy Thomas the victory. Thomas struck out four, walked two and allowed two hits and two runs (one unearned) while working 6 1/3 innings.
Crowley (9-4), a 13-3 loser to Retif Oil on Friday, exited the tournament at 0-2 despite getting two runs in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Third baseman Austin Manuel had a RBI-double for the first run and then scored an unearned run on an infield error.
ST. LANDRY INDIANS 17, NORANDA BULLDOGS 1: The Southwest Division champions erupted for 12 sixth-inning runs to complete an easy victory and stave off elimination in the Sunday’s fourth and final game.
Catcher Landon Trosclair went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI, shortstop/first baseman Jobee Boone went 1-for-4 with 3 RBI and second baseman Tucker Rougeau went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to back five strong innings by starter Alex Ludeau.
St. Landry (10-5) improved to 1-1 in the tournament to advance into a second consecutive elimination game. The Indians play Second District East champion Refuel in the second game of a 9 a.m. Sunday doubleheader.
Lutcher-based Noranda (8-12) finished 0-2 in the tournament.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Friday, July 6
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Houma) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday, July 7
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 4, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 2
Game 6: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 4, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 7: ES&H (Destrehan) 3, Crowley Millers (Crowley) 2
Game 8: St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 17, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1, 6 innings
Sunday, July 8
Game 9: ES&H (Destrehan), Second District West champion, 12-10, vs. Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel), Second District East runner-up, 9-7, 9 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 10: Refuel (Shaw), Second District East champion, 11-4, vs. St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), Southwest Division champion, 10-5, 30 minutes following Game 9 (elimination game)
Game 11: Southland Hogs (Houma), Southeast Division runner-up, 25-6, vs. Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 6-7, 3:30 p.m.
Game 12: Retif Oil (Jesuit), First District champion, 16-3-1, vs. Gauthier Amedee, Southeast Division champion, 28-2, 30 minutes following Game 11
Monday, July 9
Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 14: Game 12 loser vs. Game 9 winner, 30 minutes following Game 13 (elimination game)
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 10
Game 16: Game 15 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 30 minutes following Game 16
Wednesday, July 11
Game 18: Game 17 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 19: Nineteenth game needed if Game 15 winner loses Game 17 or Game 17 winner wins Game 18, 7 p.m.
Mid-South Regional Tournament
Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
American Legion World Series
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.