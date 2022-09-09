ACA.kiwanisfriday.082822.941.jpg

St. Thomas More head coach Jim Hightower's Cougars fell in Select Division II in the new football playoff divisions released Friday by the LHSAA.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Brad Kemp

Below is a listing of where the Acadiana area teams fall into the new division of football schools for postseason play later this season, released Friday afternoon by the LHSAA:

DIVISION I SELECT

Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette High.

(Traditional powers also in this division: Rummel, Brother Martin, Catholic-BR, Karr, John Curtis, Scotlandville, Warren Easton.)

DIVISION II SELECT

Lafayette Christian, Northside, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic.

(Traditional powers also in this division: De La Salle, Madison Prep.)

DIVISION III SELECT

Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI, Notre Dame.

(Traditional powers also in this division: Calvary Baptist, Newman, St. Charles, Unversity Lab, Parkview Baptist.)

DIVISION IV SELECT

Highland Baptist, Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund, Vermilion Catholic, Westminster Christian.

(Traditional powers also in this division: Ascension Catholic, Ouachita Chrsitian, Riverside, Southern Lab.)

DIVISION I NON-SELECT 

Barbe, New Iberia, Sam Houston, Southside, Sulphur, Westgate.

(Traditional powers also in this division: Destrehan, Hahnville, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rustin, West Monroe, Zachary.)

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

Abbeville, Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge, Cecilia, Church Point, Crowley, Erath, Eunice, Iota, Kaplan, North Vermilion, Northwest, Opelousas, Rayne, St. Martinville.

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

Loreauville, Mamou, Patterson, Pine Prairie, Port Barre, Ville Platte, West St. Mary.

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

Delcambre, Gueydan, Jeanerette, North Central, Welsh.

Tags

View comments