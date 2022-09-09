Below is a listing of where the Acadiana area teams fall into the new division of football schools for postseason play later this season, released Friday afternoon by the LHSAA:
DIVISION I SELECT
Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette High.
(Traditional powers also in this division: Rummel, Brother Martin, Catholic-BR, Karr, John Curtis, Scotlandville, Warren Easton.)
DIVISION II SELECT
Lafayette Christian, Northside, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic.
(Traditional powers also in this division: De La Salle, Madison Prep.)
DIVISION III SELECT
Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI, Notre Dame.
(Traditional powers also in this division: Calvary Baptist, Newman, St. Charles, Unversity Lab, Parkview Baptist.)
DIVISION IV SELECT
Highland Baptist, Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund, Vermilion Catholic, Westminster Christian.
(Traditional powers also in this division: Ascension Catholic, Ouachita Chrsitian, Riverside, Southern Lab.)
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
Barbe, New Iberia, Sam Houston, Southside, Sulphur, Westgate.
(Traditional powers also in this division: Destrehan, Hahnville, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rustin, West Monroe, Zachary.)
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
Abbeville, Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge, Cecilia, Church Point, Crowley, Erath, Eunice, Iota, Kaplan, North Vermilion, Northwest, Opelousas, Rayne, St. Martinville.
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
Loreauville, Mamou, Patterson, Pine Prairie, Port Barre, Ville Platte, West St. Mary.
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
Delcambre, Gueydan, Jeanerette, North Central, Welsh.