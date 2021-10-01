Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators dominated the Catholic High of New Iberia Panthers 29-0 Friday night.
Ascension shut out its third straight opponent to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Ascension was a wall Friday night, allowing only 250 total yards of offense and forced a fumble. Ascension senior Maxie Baudoin and junior Evans Dupuis held down the line of scrimmage all game and allowed their team to make plays defensively.
“They take on a lot of double teams,” Ascension head coach Matt Desormeaux said. “We have two senior defensive ends Alex Doga and Alex Clement who are very quick off the edge and then the two big guys in the middle (Baudoin and Dupuis) make it difficult on the inside.
Catholic High could not establish the run game, turning the ball over on downs five times Friday night - three of which were in the fourth quarter. Still, Catholic fullback Marco Austin carried the ball 25 times for 117 yards which led all rushers in the game.
Baudoin left the game with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Friday’s game.
“He got cut by the running back,” Desormeaux said. “He could’ve gone back in but with the score what it was at the time we didn’t want to take a chance but I think he will be fine.”
Ascension junior defensive lineman J-Paul Guidry and senior defensive lineman Pierson Peebles filled in for Baudoin.
On special teams, Ascension blocked a punt in the second quarter. The blocked punt put Ascension in great field position and led to a score.
Ascension junior quarterback Cade Dardar had a great night completing 8 passes on 12 attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Dardar’s first touchdown was a 45-yarder to junior receiver Austin Mills and the second was a 69-yard strike to senior receiver Britt Campbell.
“He’s (Dardar) a talented kid with a good arm,” Desormeaux said. “He’s come a long way with his progression and his reads. As long as he puts the ball in a safe place we have a chance to be a really good offense.”
Dardar also had 10 carries for 53 yards until suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
“It’s (the injury) nothing serious,” Desormeaux said. “He got rolled up last week and the same thing happened this week. So, Hopefully our game plan next week can prevent us from having him run so much.”
Dardar’s injury allowed Ascension senior running back Princeton Cahee to keep the running game steady.
Cahee carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns Friday night.
“Princeton’s a physical runner,” Desormeaux said. “Even though he hasn’t got a ton of carries the past couple weeks, his pass protection and everything he does other than running the ball has been a huge help for us.”
Ascension’s next game will be on the road against the Delcambre Panthers. Catholic will be back on its home field next week ready to face the undefeated Loreauville Tigers.