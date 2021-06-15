The Lafayette High Mighty Lions saw a resurgence on the football field under first-year head coach Cedric Figaro and appear to be building a program that will contend for years to come.
However, this fall’s team will be put to the test after having lost several key pieces from last year’s senior heavy squad, and their schedule is loaded early on and sees the return of Lake Charles schools Barbe and Sam Houston during district play.
The Mighty Lions used the spring to evaluate what the young guys were bringing to the table in what Figaro coined as a retooling after losing some key senior leaders in Oliver Craddock and his son Thaos.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Cedric Figaro said. “We get out there in the morning two-and-a-half hours at a time and have been getting a little seven-on-seven action in. We played a modified spring practice with Northside. We’ve got to get smarter, stronger, faster and understand what we want to do and make sure it’s crisp.”
The Mighty Lions will be undergoing some changes on offense with only four returning starters, and Grayson Saunier will assume the starting quarterback job with his older brother Xan having graduated.
“Grayson Saunier will be our quarterback and is just getting on track after going through baseball and football,” Figaro said. “We’re going to do what we need to do to win and expose weaknesses. It goes hand-in-hand with catching, blocking and taking advantage of what teams give us. Grayson can make the throws, but it’s not smart to throw with five or six defensive backs back there.”
The strength of the Mighty Lions appears to be along the offensive line with four of five starters returning, but they’ll need their skill guys to step up in order for Sonnier to reach his full potential.
“We’ve got most of those guys back along the offensive line,” Figaro said. “We’re returning four of five starters, so we’re looking to be really strong there. We’ve got some receivers in Reno Toca, Ethan Jean and Luke Schroedter that will need to step up and some running backs in Jakaylib Anderson and Tim Wilson.”
The defense has a lot of question marks with only three starters returning, two of which are in the secondary led by free safety Seth Jones.
“The defense is a point of emphasis because we’re playing with a lot of young guys on that side of the ball,” Figaro said. “Seth Jones is back at free safety along with Bakari Paul at corner, but we’re young everywhere else. We also have Jaden Joseph back at outside linebacker, but right now we’re just conditioning a whole bunch of young guys who are just trying to get better and understand what we’re teaching.”
While replacing Craddock and Thaos Figaro will prove challenging, the defense was the Mighty Lions’ strength last season and will key in sustaining last season’s success.
“Those were guys (Craddock and Thaos Figaro) that didn’t complain and just showed up and worked,” Cedric Figaro said. “The younger guys saw that, and now they’ll have to follow suit and keep getting better. We’re retooling with younger guys. We’re really young and only have a few seniors.”
The Mighty Lions will need to grow up quickly, as their non-district schedule includes a pair of state champions in Carencro and Lafayette Christian on top of the always challenging District 3-5A.
“We’re trying to get better and force the young guys through fire,” Figaro siad. “We’re adding two teams in Barbe and Sam Houston and are looking forward to playing them. This is not a schedule for the meek. You’ve got to play the best if you want to be the best. This is a chance for us to play a tough schedule to get those guys prepared for a run this year and hopefully the year after.”