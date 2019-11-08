Acadiana volleyball coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm won’t pretend Wednesday’s Division I playoff upset of Terrebonne was as sweet as what the Rams accomplished two years ago.
At least at this point, not much comes close to Acadiana’s five-set win against district rival Barbe in the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Opportunities to make history don’t come around very often, and the Lady Rams did that by rallying from two sets down to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.
Moreover, Acadiana had lost to the Buccaneers in straight sets during district play that season.
“It was a different time — a different group girls — but it was more special for the program because it was that next step to the state tournament, which the team had not been to in many years,” said LeBlanc-Ulm, now in her fifth year as the Rams coach. “It was also defeating our district champs and our district rivals that year.”
But that doesn’t diminish what Acadiana, which was eliminated from the playoffs after a five-set loss to Destrehan in the first round last year, accomplished Wednesday against the Lady Tigers. It’s special for different reasons.
The fourth-set win (25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 ) against No. 11 Terrebonne was a sign of how much the No. 22 Rams (19-15) have grown in 2019. The bulk of LeBlanc-Ulm’s roster is made up of sophomores, and her setter, Lily Hebert, is a freshman. Only junior Amaya Crutcher was a varsity player when Acadiana went to the state tournament in 2017.
Hebert shined in the match against the Lady Tigers, recording 36 assists. Sophomore Iniya Coleman registered eight kills, and Crutcher notched 10 kills. Senior Grace Hyde is the team’s vocal leader, LeBlanc-Ulm said.
“We knew that Terrebonne was going to be a good match against us,” LeBlanc-Ulm said. “We’re both public schools. Neither one of us has a lot of club experience in our program. We knew it was going to be difficult. But I think after the season that we had, the adversity that we faced, our team wanted nothing more than to give it a fight and let everyone else know that we were just a 22-ranked team — that we were better than what our rankings were.”
LeBlanc-Ulm said Acadiana’s seeding and record isn’t indicative of what kind of team she has. On top of playing several powerhouse programs throughout the year, the Lady Rams have lost five matches that required five sets, including the regular-season finale against Catholic-New Iberia. They also lost two tournament matches that lasted three sets, which is the maximum number of sets in tournament games.
So, essentially, half of Acadiana’s losses this season were matches it was in position to win.
“Oftentimes we were beating some bigger schools,” LeBlanc-Ulm said. “But we were too inconsistent, and I think that’s due to the inexperience that we have as a team. We weren’t able to close out some really tight matches this season.
“But that just kind of gave the outlook that we were right there with some really competitive teams throughout the season. We just needed to learn how to finish. If we were a little bit more consistent in the playoffs, no matter who we were going to face, we knew that we had an opportunity. But we had to play hard — we had to play aggressive — and consistency was going to matter.”
Now Acadiana turns to a second-round matchup at No. 6 St. Joseph’s Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday. Ironically, the Rams gave SJA all it wanted in the 2017 quarterfinals before falling in four sets.
“Even though we’re a 22 playing No. 6, I’m going into tomorrow just like I see every other game — that we’re going to give it our best shot and hopefully we can pull out a win,” LeBlanc-Ulm said. “But as far as the future of the program, it’s looking really good. We’re really excited about it. I think the best thing is these younger kids are getting the experience of the state playoffs, of being the underdog and rising above our opponents and not quitting — continuing to fight no matter how much adversity we face.
“It’s absolutely going to be a positive direction for our program. Seeing how young our team is, it’s really exciting to know that we have a possibility of continuing to improve and hopefully making it to the state tournament, whether it’s this year or next.”